ALTAAL TAKES ANOTHER STEP IN BUILDING ITS GREEN HYBRID OFFICE PLATFORM

The office building, which is located in Pitäjänmäki, in north-western Helsinki, consists of 18,500 square metres spanning across seven floors with a unique glass hall in the heart of the building. The high quality building is to be transformed into a green hybrid office building set out to meet the standards of tomorrow.

Altaal recently acquired another office property under its brown-to-green impact investment strategy. The property was acquired from Niam, one of Europe’s largest real estate fund managers.

“We are continuing to execute on our brown-to-green strategy where we aim to create a network of assets offering design, sustainability and hybrid work mode. Our portfolio is growing and is now comprising approximately 50,000 sqm. Helsinki is a fantastic city with multiple fundamentals in place.” says Henrik Schmidt, founder Altaal

Altaal has an ambition to play an integral role in the transformation of our built environment into a more sustainable and social setting. The firm will be a net buyer of quality office properties in and around Helsinki for years to come.

“Pitäjänmäki is an interesting part of Helsinki that we believe will become even stronger given the roll out of the Jokeri light rail with a station located only 100 metres from our building. Infrastructure investments always support asset values and this micro location will become even stronger upon the Jokeri line completion.” says Stefan Gattberg, founder Altaal

Altaal was founded with the ambition to run an impact investment firm that combines high activity and professionalism with a long-term approach to value creation. Altaal is a signatory and supporter of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and a signatory of the internationally recognised Principles for Responsible Investment.

Henrik Schmidt

+46 703 999 770

henrik.schmidt@altaal.com

Stefan Gattberg

+46 762 928 450

stefan.gattberg@altaal.com



Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Altaal - Green Yield Press Release





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se