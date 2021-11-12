Wincher sets sights on expansion

SEO rank tracker Wincher announces the appointment of two new board members to further support its expansion.

As a step in Wincher's expansion, the company strengthens its board of directors. Wincher appoints Krister Nilsson as new Chairman of the Board and Jonatan Jansson as new member of the Board. Krister's long experience from board work in entrepreneurial companies and roles in companies such as Spotify and Telia will contribute to Wincher in the upcoming expansion. Jonatan, currently leading the marketing in Scrive, brings extensive experience in digital marketing and in creating effective growth structures and will bring important expertise to Wincher's growth journey ahead.

“We have launched a new version of our service and Wincher is now taking the next step in our growth journey. We have a great service, and Wincher brings tangible value to any company that markets on the internet. We are now planning to increase growth and in connection with this we are bringing in additional expertise to the board”, says the company's CEO Kim Ängalid.

Krister Nilsson commented: “Wincher delivers competitive insights to support communication and SEO decisions, which is a requirement for any business to be competitive. I see great potential in Wincher and look forward to working with the board, management and employees to contribute to its exciting development.”

Jonatan Jansson added: ”Wincher is perfectly positioned for an amazing journey ahead, and I’m looking forward to being an active part in that journey and supporting it with my experience and expertise.”

SEO is one of the most cost efficient strategies for reaching potential custmers online and it is important to understand and follow the work of competitors' SEO and outrank them. Wincher shows in a simple and clear way how SEO performs, which pages need to be optimized and how competitors are doing.

Wincher supports local rank tracking which is essential for local businesses to drive cost-effective and high-quality traffic. Wincher is simple to use, yet powerful in terms of insights, making it an excellent tool to help stay ahead of the competition.

Kim Ängalid, Rickard Wikström and Alexander Börjesson Skrivanos will continue on the board, and together with Krister and Jonatan they will drive the expansion strategies. The board has many years of combined experience in growing companies and creating long-term value.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ängalid, CEO

kim@wincher.com

www.wincher.com

