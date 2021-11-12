1515

Mandatory notification of trade by Primary Insiders

Pexip AS

Pexip Holding ASA ("Pexip" or "The Company", Oslo Børs Ticker: PEXIP) has been notified that John Harald Grønningen, President EMEA and primary insider in Pexip, has today November 12, 2021, bought 40,000 shares in Pexip for an average price of NOK 44.17 per share. After the transaction, Mr. Grønningen will hold 383,368 shares and rights to 67,500 shares.

The information included in this announcement is such that the Company is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is publicly disclosed in accordance with MAR and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The announcement is made by the contact person.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, IR@pexip.com, +47 94 80 58 51

Pexip AS

