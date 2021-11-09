Leading Japanese Sushi Chain Deploys Contactless Self-Service Kiosks Powered by Neonode

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 9, 2021 — Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that a Neonode customer in Japan has been selected by a leading sushi restaurant chain in Japan to retrofit the chain’s self-service kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.

The end customer, which is one of the largest sushi restaurant chains in Japan, has decided to deploy a contactless retrofit solution, powered by Neonode touch sensor modules, to all existing self-service kiosks in their over 500 restaurants nationwide.

“This is a breakthrough order for Neonode in QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants), a kiosk segment that is important to Neonode’s contactless business and is growing rapidly worldwide. I am happy to see yet another competitive solution making its way into a large number of sushi restaurants all over Japan,” said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Phone: +1 925 768 0620



Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com















Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Leading Japanese Sushi Chain Deploys Contactless Self-Ordering Kiosks Powered by Neonode





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



