Pexip acquires Skedify to accelerate the delivery of video enabled business-to-consumer applications

The utilization of video as a core communication tool has accelerated over the last few years, not only for internal meetings in organizations, but also increasingly in customer-facing applications across industries. Many organizations in sectors such as retail and financial services are opening their eyes to the huge potential video communication has to improve customer service and interaction.

The addition of the Skedify customer engagement platform to the Pexip portfolio enables Pexip to provide an end-to-end solution to meet the needs of customers in key verticals, such as Financial Services, High-Involvement Retail and HR & Recruitment. With Skedify’s capabilities for customer meeting scheduling and lead qualification and video engagement, customer-facing teams can now be equipped with a fully integrated solution by Pexip to enhance their lead generation, productivity and customer experience. This type of video enablement solution is a key strategic focus for Pexip and is a rapidly growing market.

Skedify’s estimated revenue for 2021 is EUR 1.3 million of which a substantial share is non-recurring and EUR -0.7 million is EBITDA on a stand-alone basis. The company has grown YTD subscription revenues with 90% compared to the same period in 2020, and is expected to contribute in excess of USD 0.9 million to Pexip’s ARR at the end of Q4 2021.

Pexip will acquire 100% of the shares in Skedify BV, for an enterprise value of EUR 8.00 million on a cash and debt-free basis and an equity value of EUR 3.95 million, settled in:

275,917 shares valued at NOK 85

EUR 1.58 million in cash

The Skedify founders (CEO and CTO) owning 62.2% prior to the transaction have entered into a three year lock-up agreement for their shares, and will continue as key leaders for this business area in Pexip. Skedify will be fully incorporated into Pexip upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected to be completed during November 2021. More details will be provided in Pexip’s Quarterly Earnings Call to be held on 11 November.

“Pexip, with its secure and customizable platform, is leading the way in video enablement and central to this is providing end-to-end solutions that bring organizations and their clients closer together,” said Øystein Hem, Interim CEO and CFO at Pexip. “In its capacity as a Pexip solution partner, Skedify has already demonstrated successful growth by offering the Skedify platform and Pexip video as a single solution. With the acquisition of Skedify, we are taking this to the next level to offer our joint customers a platform that easily integrates video to offer a leading customer-facing solution. This will make it easier and faster for our customers to deploy a video-enabled digital customer journey. We are excited to welcome the Skedify team onboard as part of Pexip.”

Arne Bassez, CEO of Skedify, commented that, “As a sales engagement solution, we noticed video becoming increasingly important as a strategic customer facing tool and we have been partnering with Pexip for a while to offer a branded video offering. We chose Pexip for their enterprise security, customizability and market-leading interoperability. This has now resulted in Pexip acquiring Skedify, providing us with tremendous global scaling opportunities for the Skedify solution. With a great team cultural fit, the acquisition made perfect sense and we’re very excited to be part of the global Pexip team.”

For questions, please contact:

Øystein Dahl Hem, Interim CEO and CFO, oystein@pexip.com, +47 992 34 596

Investor Relations: IR@pexip.com, +47 948 05 851



About Pexip

Pexip is a video communication platform that empowers and connects people across borders, business and technologies. Our scalable platform enables high-quality video meetings, with enterprise-grade security, and is easily adapted to fit customers’ IT requirements and existing infrastructure. This makes Pexip the leading provider for large enterprises and public sector organizations. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in May 2020.

About Skedify

Skedify is a customer engagement solution for enterprises in Financial services, HR & Recruitment, Public services and High-Involvement Retail with extensive customer facing interactions that want to offer an end-to-end scheduling and meeting experience, whether face-to-face physically or virtually through video, to provide the best possible customer experience and commercial successes. With Skedify’s integration capabilities from CMS to CRM and ability to handle complex organizational needs, it’s a perfect fit for any enterprise aiming to streamline their high-touch customer interactions.

