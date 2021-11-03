Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no
Media:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
