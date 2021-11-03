Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

The following primary insider in Multiconsult ASA has purchased shares in Multiconsult ASA:

Bård Mikkelsen, Chairman of the Board in Multiconsult ASA, has on 3 November 2021 purchased 5 000 shares in Multiconsult ASA at an average price of NOK 154.7527 per share and will after the transaction hold 22 933 shares in Multiconsult ASA.