Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

The following primary insider in Multiconsult ASA has purchased shares in Multiconsult ASA:

Bård Mikkelsen, Chairman of the Board in Multiconsult ASA, has on 3 November 2021 purchased 5 000 shares in Multiconsult ASA at an average price of NOK 154.7527 per share and will after the transaction hold 22 933 shares in Multiconsult ASA.

Multiconsult

For further information, please contact:

 Investor relations:
   Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer
   Phone: +47 416 11 161
   E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:
   Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
   Phone: +47 911 70 188
   E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Multiconsult

