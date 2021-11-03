1515

OMXSPI

+0,44%

S&P 500

+0,37%

FTSE 100

-0,21%

DAX 30

-0,07%

NIKKEI

-0,43%

DOW JONES

+0,39%

Gaming Innovation Group signs platform agreement with established German operator

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with a Berlin-based operator that will migrate its existing brand to GiG's iGaming Platform. 

This is an exciting partnership with a brand which has been operating for 18 months and has established a significant database of customers. Following the successful migration, the established operator will re-launch in the sustainable German market via GiG’s powerful platform technology.

This is particularly significant for GiG as this is the kind of partnership GiG has been striving towards achieving within regulated markets. Over the past year, GiG has been working on updating and improving its Player account management system (PAM) to enable established brands to migrate their database successfully and smoothly to GiG’s PAM.

The agreement is based on a revenue share model with a minimum duration of four years.

Richard Brown, CEO, said : “I am extremely happy to have partnered with a successfully established operator for the newly regulated German market. It’s always a proud moment when we add to our growing list of platform partners, even more so when it’s with a company that has established a strong reputation within the industry and mirrors our vision for the type of customer we want as our partners. With their expertise and knowledge of the German market and GiG’s innovative technology, I am confident that the collaboration will drive success for both parties and deliver a truly enjoyable iGaming experience for their players throughout Germany.” 


For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678



About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com 

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Gaming Innovation Group
Innehåll från BillogramAnnons

Hur kunder betalar har stor inverkan på företags kundförluster

För Telenors uppstickare – Vimla inom telekom och Ownit inom bredband – har användarvänligheten alltid varit ett viktigt fokus och därför bytte båda företagen till en ny helhetslösning för fakturering och betalningar via Billogram. Förhoppningen innan bytet var att få till smidigare processer och förbättra kundupplevelsen, men efteråt blev flytten av kunder till automatiska betalsätt ett minst lika uppskattat resultat.

Läs mer om lösningen

Förutom det kostsamma manuella arbetet med att skicka tiotusentals fakturor i tid, drogs både Vimla och Ownit med en hel del tekniska utmaningar rörande betalprocessen. Därtill kom hanteringen av stora mängder betalningsrelaterade kundtjänstärenden.

Med bytet till en digital betallösning kunde många faktorer, som tidigare orsakat missnöje och missförstånd för kunderna, designas bort. När olika processer automatiserades och slutkunden fick tillgång till fler och enklare betalsätt lyckades Vimla reducera sina kundtjänstärenden med över 40 procent de första 6 månaderna. Antalet kunder som betalar i tid har också ökat med 14 procent sedan övergången till Billogram.

Andra, viktiga effekter återfanns i kundernas vilja att anamma automatiska betalningssätt, såsom autogiro och direktbetalningar. Här erbjuder Billogram enkla verktyg för effektiv konvertering som lett till att båda företagen upplevt markanta ökningar på 100 procent (Vimla på 2 år) respektive 53 procent (Ownit efter 1 år) från bytet till ny fakturalösning och fram till idag. De automatiska betalsätten innebär stora fördelar – förbättrat kassaflöde och reducerad risk för felbetalningar och kundtapp.

Läs mer om Vimla och Ownits val av Billogram som partner

Genom att närmare studera Vimlas resultat kunde Billogram konstatera att risken för kundtapp är hälften så stor vid automatiska betalningar. Samtidigt kunde man se att risken för kundtapp är nästan tre gånger så stor för kunder som missar sin betalning än för dem som betalar i tid. För kunder som får en påminnelse är risken för kundtapp hela sex gånger så hög.

Datainsikterna baseras på AI-teknologi och ligger till grund för hur Billogram utvecklar sin produkt. Tekniken används för att skapa en bättre betalningsupplevelse för slutkunden. Ett viktigt fokus då betalningen i många fall är den mest förekommande och viktigaste interaktionen mellan kund och företag.

– Det finns en enorm potential i att omvandla betalningstillfället från transaktion till något som kan stärka och bygga långsiktiga kundrelationer. Samtidigt effektiviseras processer och kunden får en smidigare upplevelse, säger Fredrik Runéus, kundansvarig på Billogram.

Genom tydliga sammanställningar av resultatet får Billograms kunder en konkret bild av fördelarna med att använda plattformen – något som ofta innebär att de ångrar att de inte tog steget tidigare. Särskilt med tanke på hur snabbt det går att genomföra.

– Vår integrationsprocess skiljer oss från mer tungrodda lösningar. Vi har sett exempel där det totalt sett bara krävts 45 projekttimmar för kunden att implementera lösningen. På ett snabbt och smidigt sätt kan vi hjälpa våra kunder att addera modern och avancerad funktionalitet som ger slutkunderna ökad valfrihet och en bättre kundupplevelse. Det blir en win-win för båda parter, avslutar Fredrik.

Kontakta Billogram för att ta reda på mer om deras lösning

Mer från Billogram

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Billogram och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?