Donkey Republic is now available in travel planner app Gaiyo in the Netherlands

Donkey Republic has made a full integration with Dutch travel planner app Gaiyo. This means that you can plan, book, and pay for your complete trip to the office or the city in one single app, without being redirected to open another app and create a new subscription. With the Gaiyo app you now get everything you need to transport yourself from A to B.

How it works

1) Download Gaiyo app and sign up as user

2) See available Donkey Republic Electric- and Pedal bikes available near you

3) Last mile service: Combine public transport trip or other shared mobility services with the Donkey Republic Bikes to get the last mile

to your destination

You won’t be redirected to the Donkey Republic app or be needing a separate account or subscription. Everything is arranged for you in the Gaiyo app. Even the lock is opened in the app after payment, so you can start your bike ride immediately!

Working together to make sustainable mobility available to everyone

Donkey Republic and the innovative platform Gaiyo are working together to make it more convenient and sustainable to transport yourself around the city. By collaborating on integrations like these we can together strengthen the idea of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by giving travelers the freedom to choose from a variety of (electric) transport. Today, cities are facing serious air and CO2 pollution rate issues with road transport being the second largest source of CO2 emissions in the EU[1]. Furthermore: Air pollution is the single largest environmental health risk in Europe, causing around 400,000 premature deaths per year[2].

“Our tagline is “every ride counts”. That is because we really believe that it does. We know by working together with academia, how precisely we contribute to more sustainable cities. We calculate the impact of how every bike ride reduces emissions and congestion as well as improves healthcare. That is why we work closely together with cities on being their responsible, affordable and flexible mobility partner. On the other hand convenience is key to our riders, so we also want to focus on making it easy for people to choose bikes and public transport over cars. We thus see full integration to third party apps like Gaiyo will be a huge trend in the future, making this integration a big milestone going forward on our journey.” - Erdem Ovacik, CEO and co-founder at Donkey Republic.

Lucien Groenhuijzen, CEO of Innovactory, added: “Our partnership with Donkey Republic is a great demonstration of how committed Gaiyo is to being a multi mobility platform. It is our mission to empower smarter mobility decisions and help people to access a large variety of nearby transport options – we are looking forward to bringing even more sustainable micro-mobility options to cities across the Netherlands. The availability of Donkey Republic bikes in our app shows that consumers need one app to book all their services to move from A to B.”

The connection between the platform of Donkey Republic and Gaiyo was made easy using the standardized TOMP-API. This made the full integration run very fast and smooth.



“We see a lot of potential in bringing many more riders on bikes by integrating into mobility platforms. We have over the last year invested not only in the API integration, but also in SDK software that enables effortless integration for our mobility partners. We believe that an open standard is the way to secure the most widespread integration of mobility in general and we are therefore active in the standardisation boards that shape the TOMP standard. We are one of the first bike share players to roll this integration out and we are very excited about the potential of this.” - Jens Kjaerby Frandsen, CTO and co-founder at Donkey Republic

With this combined effort Donkey Republic and Gaiyo are aiming to create a new way of travelling by planning, booking, and paying for the entire journey in the Gaiyo app and leaving their car at home.

About Gaiyo

Gaiyo is a MaaS app that functions as a personal transportation. It was developed by a team of former TomTom employees. The app provides real-time insight into all available travel options and combinations, including departure and arrival times, travel time and costs. The app also gives you access to a large variety of nearby transport options and lets you plan, book, and pay for shared transport. Moreover, Gaiyo is the cheapest street parking app in the Netherlands. In December 2020, De Volkskrant called Gaiyo 'the most convenient and comprehensive mobility app of the moment'.



[1] Platform on Sustainable Urban Mobility Plans (2020), Guidelines for developing and implementing a Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (2nd Edition)European

[2] European Cyclists’ Federation (2018), The benefits of cycling – unlocking their potential for Europe

