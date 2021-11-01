Bestseller generates global demand – Skogluft now ready to launch the Norwegian living wall concept

Norwegian Skogluft concept is expected to be the next Scandinavian “hygge” trend, and is developing extraordinary solutions for growing food on your kitchen wall.

- Following on the heels of the international bestseller “Skogluft: Forest Air”, the Norwegian start-up Skogluft is now launching its living plant walls globally. - Huffington Post calls Skogluft one of the most exciting new trends right now, on par with the Danish concept of “hygge”. - The company is also seeing an exciting potential in using the concept for production of “untravelled food” – growing vegetables, lettuce and herbs indoors, at home and at work.



“We are hoping to satisfy the large, pent-up international demand that the success of the book, translated into 11 languages and sold to 100 countries, has generated,” says Morten Kvam, the new CEO of Skogluft. He has been recruited to help the company develop an international reach.

“We have seen the broad appeal our simple and stylistically clean concept has among trendsetters, interior design aficionados and people who want to bring nature closer, both at home and at the office,” says Kvam.

Years ahead of the competition

Over the last three years, the company has been working to prepare its international launch, nurturing the concept from prototype to finished, marketable product.

“It is also important to emphasise that the concept is the result of years of research and development, partly at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences in Ås. This is why we now feel confident that Skogluft will be a truly original product, and that we are way ahead of anyone trying to make something similar,” says Kvam.

“In this sense, the Skogluft concept is unique in the international market,” he says. Skogluft is also a protected trademark.

Untravelled food production – the next big thing

While the Skogluft team has been developing living walls, the plant trend has just grown stronger. Growing food at home has become a part of the modern lifestyle – both in Norway and internationally.

“Our module-based plant wall concept can easily be developed further to grow food at home,” says the Skogluft CEO. “This is why we are now well underway in our development of a unique, living soil mixture. This innovative solution enables easy growing of vegetables bursting with taste and nutrition in your home or office,” says Kvam.

Good partners

Skogluft is working with a number of key Norwegian institutions, including Innovation Norway, the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, the Vitenparken science and experience centre and Inspire to Action.

The Skogluft concept in brief:

A modular system that can be set up anywhere, quickly and easily

Improves the indoor climate the way nature would

Boosts your physical and mental health

Reduces sick leave and health ailments

Integrated, in-house-developed daylight lighting controlled from an app

The only premium living wall system sold online to the home market

Developed by gardeners and based on research from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences

Demands very little maintenance; only water every third week

No need to connect a water supply, outlet or any other facilities

A digital gardener app provides guidance and inspiration, using sensor technology to ensure the right lighting, nutrition and moisture.

Contact details for more information:

General manager Morten Kvam, tel: +47 930 28 970 / email mk@skogluft.com

www.skogluft.com

