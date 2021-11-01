BNP Paribas is creating a Low Carbon Transition Group to help accelerate transition to a sustainable economy

BNP Paribas is creating a dedicated organisation to support its corporate and institutional clients around the world in accelerating their transition to a sustainable and low-carbon economy.

Building on BNP Paribas’ leadership in capital markets and sustainable finance, 100 new recruitments will be part of a 250-professionals team worldwide with a number of specialists dedicated to the Nordic region.

This Low-Carbon Transition Group will also provide clients access to banking and extra banking expertise across the BNP Paribas Group including clean energy, mobility and built environment solutions.

"We were the first global bank to become carbon neutral in 2017. In addition, we are the world’s best bank for Sustainable Finance and a leader in Global Sustainable Bonds and Sustainability Linked Loans. By putting together a group of top experts we will be able to give concrete advice to our clients in their own transition to a sustainable future. We walk the talk." Eirik Winter, CEO Nordic Region.

