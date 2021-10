ALTAAL COMPLETES ACQUSITION UNDER ITS BROWN-TO-GREEN IMPACT STRATEGY IN FINLAND

Altaal recently acquired another office property under its brown-to-green impact investment strategy. The property was acquired from Schroders, one of Europe’s largest independent investment management firms by assets under management.

The office building, which is located in Tapiola, one of Espoo’s most distinguished districts, consists of a basement floor with garage and four above ground office floors, totalling 7,189 square metres. The location, next to the Western highway and within walking distance of Tapiola’s metro and commercial services, is well connected to many of the district’s leading businesses.