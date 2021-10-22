1515

OMXSPI

+0,45%

S&P 500

+0,30%

FTSE 100

+0,31%

DAX 30

+0,61%

NIKKEI

+0,34%

DOW JONES

-0,02%

Invitation to Pexip Capital Markets Day

(Oslo, Norway, October 22, 2021) Pexip Holding ASA (“Pexip”, Oslo Børs Ticker: PEXIP) invites investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day (CMD) on Thursday December 9 2021, from 09:00 to 11:30 CET. The event will take place at Oslo Konserthus (Lille Sal), Munkedamsveien 14, Oslo, Norway, and a live webcast of the event will also be streamed via https://investor.pexip.com 

Pexip AS

Event details for the Pexip Capital Markets Day 2021

Date: December 9, 2021

Time: 09:00 - 11:30 CET

For registration to the event, please follow this link and select either in-person event in Oslo or digital event:

https://www.pexip.com/capital_markets_day_2021

Speakers during CMD, among others, will include:

  • Øystein Hem, CFO and Interim CEO
  • Tom Erik Lia, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder
  • Nicolas Cormier, Chief Technology Officer
  • Patricia Auseth, SVP of Purpose and Development
  • Ingrid Woodhouse, Chief People Officer
  • Åsmund Olav Fodstad, President Global Sales & Marketing

The CMD presentation will be made available from 09:00 CET on the Oslo Stock Exchange and Pexip’s website. The event will be concluded by an open Q&A session. Questions to the presenters can be submitted throughout the CMD.

For enquires regarding virtual group meetings or one-on-one sessions with the management, please contact ir@pexip.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Sortland Fougner, Investor Relations, ir@pexip.com, +47 94 80 58 51.

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Pexip AS

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?