Invitation to Pexip Capital Markets Day

(Oslo, Norway, October 22, 2021) Pexip Holding ASA (“Pexip”, Oslo Børs Ticker: PEXIP) invites investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day (CMD) on Thursday December 9 2021, from 09:00 to 11:30 CET. The event will take place at Oslo Konserthus (Lille Sal), Munkedamsveien 14, Oslo, Norway, and a live webcast of the event will also be streamed via https://investor.pexip.com

Event details for the Pexip Capital Markets Day 2021

Date: December 9, 2021

Time: 09:00 - 11:30 CET

For registration to the event, please follow this link and select either in-person event in Oslo or digital event:

https://www.pexip.com/capital_markets_day_2021

Speakers during CMD, among others, will include:

Øystein Hem, CFO and Interim CEO

Tom Erik Lia, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder

Nicolas Cormier, Chief Technology Officer

Patricia Auseth, SVP of Purpose and Development

Ingrid Woodhouse, Chief People Officer

Åsmund Olav Fodstad, President Global Sales & Marketing

The CMD presentation will be made available from 09:00 CET on the Oslo Stock Exchange and Pexip’s website. The event will be concluded by an open Q&A session. Questions to the presenters can be submitted throughout the CMD.

For enquires regarding virtual group meetings or one-on-one sessions with the management, please contact ir@pexip.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Sortland Fougner, Investor Relations, ir@pexip.com, +47 94 80 58 51.

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



