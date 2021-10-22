Invitation to Pexip Capital Markets Day

Event details for the Pexip Capital Markets Day 2021
Date: December 9, 2021
Time: 09:00 - 11:30 CET
For registration to the event, please follow this link and select either in-person event in Oslo or digital event:
https://www.pexip.com/capital_markets_day_2021
Speakers during CMD, among others, will include:
- Øystein Hem, CFO and Interim CEO
- Tom Erik Lia, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder
- Nicolas Cormier, Chief Technology Officer
- Patricia Auseth, SVP of Purpose and Development
- Ingrid Woodhouse, Chief People Officer
- Åsmund Olav Fodstad, President Global Sales & Marketing
The CMD presentation will be made available from 09:00 CET on the Oslo Stock Exchange and Pexip’s website. The event will be concluded by an open Q&A session. Questions to the presenters can be submitted throughout the CMD.
For enquires regarding virtual group meetings or one-on-one sessions with the management, please contact ir@pexip.com.
For further information, please contact:
Jonas Sortland Fougner, Investor Relations, ir@pexip.com, +47 94 80 58 51.
