Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2021

Growth with 22 percent in the quarter

Nexam Chemical

Third quarter at a glance

Significant events:

  • Continued growth, +22% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.
  • Both Performance Chemical, + 22%, and Performance Masterbatch, + 23%, are growing compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.
  • Important customer orders received to India for PET foam, worth SEK 10 million for the remainder of 2021 and to Russia in polyolefin. The latter took place after the end of the quarter.
  • Strong order intake during the quarter, indicates a strong finish of 2021.
  • During the quarter, warrants were converted to shares resulting of a capital injection of SEK 12,789,000.

Financials:

  • Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 50,229,000 (41,054,000).
  • The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 1,046,000 (1,769,000), which is a consequence of increased costs in the supply chain.
  • In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 53,775,000 (29,791,000).
  • Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK - 4,178,000 (- 4,383,000).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.02 (- 0.03) for the quarter.

Lomma 21 October 2021

The Board of Directors

These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company´s auditor.

Conference call:

Nexam Chemical presents third quarter for 2021 on October the 21st at 11:00 CET

The presentation will be held in Swedish via a conference call or audio webcast at https://financialhearings.com/event/13216.

Phone number for the conference:

Sweden: +46 8 5199 9383

UK: +44 33 3300 9269

US: +163 1913 1422

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

FNCA Sweden AB, +46-(0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on October 21, 2021.

Innehåll från NetsAnnons

Ny mätning: E-handelns framtid är ljus – men fraktkris och bristande betalningslösningar kan påverka negativt

Patrik Müller, e-handelsexpert på betalleverantören Nets.
Patrik Müller, e-handelsexpert på betalleverantören Nets.

Den pågående pandemin har lett till förändringar i konsumtionsmönsteret hos svenskarna. Betydligt fler uppger att de handlar mer på nätet numera på grund av Covid-19: 37 procent för första halvåret i år jämfört med 22 procent andra halvåret ifjol.

Men störningar i de globala försörjningskedjorna kan hota den positiva trenden, liksom webbutikers brister i betalningsmodellen till konsumenterna.

– Att överraskas av ett högt fraktpris eller andra oväntade kostnader i kassan upplevs som väldigt negativt och leder till att många köp på nätet avbryts, säger Patrik Müller, e-handelsexpert på betalleverantören Nets.

Nets mäter varje år den svenska e-handelsmarknaden och kan nu visa resultatet för det första halvåret, januari till juni 2021. Under den här perioden har svenskarna handlat tjänster, resor och produkter för totalt 105 miljarder kronor på nätet, vilket kan jämföras med drygt 215 miljarder för helåret 2020. E-handeln går nu in i en positiv period – men det finns faktorer som kan påverka. 

Nets rapport ger insyn i branschen

Mätningen, som genomförs löpande per månad av Sifo/Kantar och bygger på intervjuer med totalt 1 500 svenskar, visar att e-handeln i Sverige har fått en positiv skjuts av den pågående pandemin. Undantaget är resor som minskat dramatiskt. 

Men fler svenskar uppger att de handlar mer på nätet numera och av andra anledningar än förut. Traditionellt har pris, bekvämlighet och tidsbesparing varit viktigast, men nu är även social distansering en faktor. Nästan en fjärdedel av svenskarna som handlar på nätet gör detta för att undvika folksamlingar.  

Produkthandeln på nätet går fortsatt starkt men den pågående fraktkrisen kan hota nya rekord. Hittills i år har svenskarna handlat produkter för totalt 70,4 miljarder kronor på nätet, vilket kan jämföras med 150,5 miljarder för helåret ifjol. 

Tjänster noterar 19,1 miljarder kronor, vilket kan jämföras med 33,2 miljarder för helåret ifjol. Den historiskt största enskilda tjänsten på nätet är biljetter till evenemang, vilket lidit mycket på grund av restriktionerna – men som nu ser ljus i mörkret i och med att dessa lyfts.

Resekategorin som varit klart störst på nätet i alla år innan pandemin noterar 15,8 miljarder kronor, vilket kan jämföras med 31,4 miljarder för helåret ifjol. Då var detta dock en minskning med hela 100 miljarder jämfört med 2019, eftersom resandet decimerades mycket kraftigt på grund av Covid-19.

– Försäljning av alla typer av biljetter till evenemang lär explodera i och med att restriktionerna nu lyfts. Hur resor kommer att utvecklas återstår att se, det är ett fortsatt intensivt klimatfokus men fler vaccinerade och lättade restriktioner i allt fler länder kommer nog innebära att även resandet tar fart, säger Patrik Müller.

Containerbrist kan hota e-handeln

Men det finns orosmoln på e-handelshimmelen: just nu är en faktor den globala fraktkrisen och bristen på containrar. Kapacitetsbrist och trängsel i hamnar och farleder världen över har gjort att priset på containerfrakt mångdubblats det senaste året. Det har gjort att priser hos konsumenterna skjutit i höjden samtidigt som leveranser från producenter till webbutiker uteblivit.

En annan generell faktor är bristande prisinformation och komplicerade betallösningar som får många konsumenter att avbryta köpet på nätet, vilket påverkar den totala försäljningen negativt. 

– Den absolut största anledningen, som en tredjedel av svenska uppger som förklaring till att de avbrutit ett pågående köp, är att slutpriset när fraktkostnaden inkluderats blivit för högt. Att överraskas av ett högt fraktpris i kassan upplevs som väldigt negativt. Vill man motverka detta så måste webbutikerna kommunicera slutpriset i ett tidigare skede, eller baka in det i försäljningspriset så att produkten kan erbjudas fraktfritt, säger Patrik Müller.

Fler äldre personer uppger också att de avbrutit ett köp eftersom betalningsprocessen varit för krånglig.

– Var femte person säger att de skulle handla mer på nätet om deras kortuppgifter sparades hos webbutiken tills nästa gång. Vill e-handlarna öka sin försäljning kan det vara värt att förenkla sin betalningslösning säger Patrik Müller.

Rapporten Svensk E-handel har publicerats årligen sedan 2007. Rapporten för 2020 kan laddas ner här.

Om Nets 

Med en tro på enkelhet och säkerhet som grunden för tillväxt och framsteg driver Nets betallösningar för en enklare morgondag för både banker, företag och konsumenter i hela Europa. För mer information www.nets.eu. 

Nets är en del av den ledande europeiska betalleverantören Nexi Group. 

För mer information se: www.nets.se

 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Nets och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

