Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2021

Growth with 22 percent in the quarter

Third quarter at a glance

Significant events:

Continued growth, +22% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Both Performance Chemical, + 22%, and Performance Masterbatch, + 23%, are growing compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Important customer orders received to India for PET foam, worth SEK 10 million for the remainder of 2021 and to Russia in polyolefin. The latter took place after the end of the quarter.

Strong order intake during the quarter, indicates a strong finish of 2021.

During the quarter, warrants were converted to shares resulting of a capital injection of SEK 12,789,000.

Financials:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 50,229,000 (41,054,000).

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 1,046,000 (1,769,000), which is a consequence of increased costs in the supply chain.

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 53,775,000 (29,791,000).

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK - 4,178,000 (- 4,383,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.02 (- 0.03) for the quarter.

Lomma 21 October 2021

The Board of Directors

These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company´s auditor.

Conference call:

Nexam Chemical presents third quarter for 2021 on October the 21st at 11:00 CET

The presentation will be held in Swedish via a conference call or audio webcast at https://financialhearings.com/event/13216.

Phone number for the conference:

Sweden: +46 8 5199 9383

UK: +44 33 3300 9269

US: +163 1913 1422

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact:

Johan Arvidsson, CEO, +46-708 97 44 39, johan.arvidsson@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

FNCA Sweden AB, +46-(0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on October 21, 2021.

