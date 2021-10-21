1515

DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report third quarter and YTD January - September 2021

DDM Holding AG

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) and its subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) will publish their Q3 and YTD January - September 2021 reports on Thursday 4 November 2021 at 08:00 CET.

Mr. Florian Nowotny, CEO, and Mr. Fredrik Olsson, CFO, will host a conference call the same day, beginning at 10:00 CET, to present and comment on the DDM Group’s financial results.

The conference will be held in English and can be followed live on www.ddm-group.ch or by telephone with dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 57

Switzerland: +41 225 805 976 or

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9271

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions, verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the webcast.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Florian Nowotny, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +43 664 100 1243

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM Holding AG and DDM Debt AB to report third quarter and YTD January - September 2021

