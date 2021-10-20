1515

OMXSPI

+0,56%

S&P 500

+0,74%

FTSE 100

0,00%

DAX 30

+0,27%

NIKKEI

+0,24%

DOW JONES

+0,56%

Catena Media reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA plus impairment charge

Catena Media

Catena Media plc today announces preliminary results for the third quarter ahead of the interim report to be published on 17 November 2021. The company reports strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA fuelled by an exceptionally strong US performance, along with an impairment charge arising from a writedown of German and French sports assets.

Revenue in Q3 is estimated at EUR 33.1m (24.9m), up 33 percent from the same period last year. Revenue from North American iGaming increased by approximately 124 percent and accounted for 51 percent of group revenue during the quarter.

Organic growth is estimated at 23 percent, or 34 percent excluding the now-regulated German iGaming market, where revenue fell approximately 62 percent and accounted for 4 percent of group revenue during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding items affecting comparability, is estimated at EUR 16.0m (12.0m), an increase of 33 percent and corresponding to a margin of 48 percent (48 percent).

Operating profit will be negatively impacted by a non-cash impairment of intangible assets in accordance with IAS 36, resulting in an estimated writedown of EUR 49.4m. EUR 42.8m of the writedown pertains to German sports assets acquired between 2016 and 2018. EUR 6.6m relates to French sports assets acquired in 2018.

The writedown and consequent impairment charge reflect an updated assessment by management of the assets’ expected future earnings in the context of recent regulatory changes in Germany’s iGaming market and overall market conditions. Management regularly assesses expected future earnings in accordance with IAS 36 and may further adjust assets’ amortisation plans. The writedown will have no impact on cash flow.

Catena Media CEO Michael Daly said: “Q3 was an exceptional quarter with September revenue breaking our monthly all-time high. This was the result of our strategic investment in organic development, particularly in North America, and was supported by two recent acquisitions in the United States and the opening of the iGaming market in Arizona. The impairment charge adjusts our European business to new market realities following a review by the management team and our focus on transforming the business to reach maximum potential.”

All financial figures presented in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Final numbers will be published with the interim report for the third quarter of 2021 as planned on 17 November 2021 at 07:00 CET.

Contact details for further information:

Michael Daly, CEO
E-mail: michael.daly@catenamedia.com

Peter Messner, Group CFO
Phone: +46 768 95 26 93, E-mail: peter.messner@catenamedia.com

Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@catenamedia.com

This information is information that Catena Media plc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 20 October 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

About Catena Media

Catena Media has a leading position within online lead generation. The company has about 400 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, the UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Catena Media reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA plus impairment charge

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Catena Media
Innehåll från Swedish Biomimetics 3000Annons

Biomimetisk plattformsteknologi optimerar läkemedelstillverkning och patientadministration

Idag förlitar sig många läkemedelstillverkare på långsamma, kostsamma, stora batchprocesser som står för en enorm miljöpåverkan och kräver stora investeringar i material, tid och pengar. Vid tillverkningen av respiratoriska läkemedel antas en one size fits all patients-approach vilket leder till ineffektiv medicinering. Kan naturen inspirera framtidens läkemedelstillverkning för att lösa utmaningar likt de som nämns ovan? 

I miljarder år har mikroorganismer, växter och djur utvecklats genom evolution för att överleva. Begreppet biomimetik introducerades av Otto Schmitt 1969 och definieras som processen att efterlikna de evolutionära lösningar som finns i naturen. Dess syfte är att efterlikna funktionen och strukturen hos naturfenomen och inspirera till utveckling av lösningar för mänsklig nytta. 

Stor potential med biomimetisk teknik 

Swedish Biomimetics 3000 är ett banbrytande biomimetiskt teknikföretag, som specialiserat sig på att hitta biomimetiska lösningar på de utmaningar mänskligheten står inför. Som ett resultat har de utvecklat patenterade biomimetiska teknikplattformar för en grön, kostnadseffektiv utveckling och tillverkning av läkemedel, såväl som effektiv läkemedelsadministrering via lungorna. Deras Continuous Batch Manufacturing-plattform (CBM) är en kemisk monteringslinjekedja, inspirerad av skapandet av mRNA från DNA, som flyttar solida fasmaterial, t.ex. hartspärlor, genom flera moduler. Genom nya nivåer av analyser och kvalitetshantering gör tekniken läkemedelsframställningen snabbare, mer ekonomisk och mycket mer miljövänlig. 

– Den kommersiella framgång som vi börjar uppnå bygger på den enorma potential som vår biomimetiska teknik innebär för människors hälsa, miljön och även i form av vinstförbättring. Idag investerar vi i att utveckla och kommersialisera biomimetisk teknik samtidigt som vi främjar värdet och implementering av biomimetik, säger Thomas Podkolinski, vd för Swedish Biomimetics 3000 AB. 

Sprayteknologi för personlig läkemedelsadministration 

Utöver CBMplattformen har Swedish Biomimetics också tagit fram plattformspraytekniken uMist®, som för närvarande utvecklas inom bil-, konsument- och läkemedelsindustrin. För det senare specifikt i utvecklingen av mer effektiv respiratorisk läkemedelsadministration. uMist® är inspirerad av bombardierbaggens unika sätt att spruta osmakliga kemikalier för att skrämma bort rovdjur när de attackeras. Sprayens unika mekanism möjliggör finjustering av droppstorleken, vilket gör att den kan rikta sig till olika delar av lungans fysiologi, samt justeras för varje patients unika lungfysiologi. 

– Kroppen absorberar läkemedel genom lungorna på ett effektivt sätt eftersom medicinen snabbt når blodomloppet. Det är lätt att administrera läkemedlet med en spray, men samtidigt finns det många utmaningar. En är att spraydropparna måste vara av rätt storlek för att medicinera rätt område i lungorna samtidigt som denna ”rätta storlek” är olika för varje patient. För första gången i branschen tillhandahåller vår teknik en spraylösning som kan justera droppstorleken för att rikta in sig på rätt område i lungorna, och för att göra detta för varje enskild patient, säger Thomas Podkolinski. 

Om Swedish Biomimetics 3000 kan replikera den kommersiella framgång som de redan haft inom bil- och konsumentbranschen genom kommersiella licensavtal och IP-försäljning, kommer företaget att ha stor inverkan inom läkemedelsbranschen och life science. 

Läs mer om Swedish Biomimetics 3000 här 

About SB3000
Swedish Biomimetics 3000 is a Biomimetic Engineering company, founded by award winning Swedish entrepreneur, Lars Uno Larson, with the mandate to develop and commercialize biomimetic technologies for the purpose of solving many of the challenges facing humankind, whilst improving human health, the environment, and business.

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Swedish Biomimetics 3000 och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?