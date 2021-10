myFC receives order for Proof-of-Concept project for automated warehouse robot from Porsche

As previously announced, the Swedish fuel cell company myFC has entered into an agreement with a leading European OEM. This agreement has now transformed into a purchase order from Porsche Leipzig for a proof-of-concept project where myFC's patented fuel cell technology will be integrated into a pilot warehouse robot (Automated Gudied Vehicle, AGV) at the logistics center in Leipzig. The total order value amounts to 203,000 euros, corresponding to approximately 2.1 million Swedish kronor.

“After initial work has been done, our offer has been accepted. It is an important commercial success for us as an innovation-driven company and for our hydrogen-based and sustainable fuel cell technology, and for its use in our prioritized segment of intralogistics”, says Michael Glantz, CEO of myFC.

The order relates to a development project for a proof of concept where myFC's patented hybrid solution for planar, modular, and scalable fuel cells are targeted to be integrated into the warehouse robots used in the automated logistics center.

According to lab tests, myFC's fuel cell solution in combination with batteries provide significantly longer operating time for AGVs and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) compared with conventional battery solutions, which in turn reduces costs and investment needs.





