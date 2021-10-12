Loyal Solutions and Etihad Airways win prestigious award

Etihad Guest, the loyalty program of Etihad Airways, has won the prestigious award "Best use of technology" at the 2021 "Loyalty and Awards" show taking place in Dubai

Based on Loyal Solutions market leading SaaS technology, Etihad Guest has created the most seamless way to earn and redeem airline miles ever.

You simply pay with your Visa card, either online or in any participating store or restaurant, and if your balance is sufficient, you will be prompted in real time in the Etihad Guest App and by simply clicking a button you may pay with your accrued Etihad Guest miles.

A market leading user experience created by Etihad, Visa, Arimac and Loyal Solutions – and now the winner of this prestigious ward

“We are very proud, that our market leading SaaS technology has contributed to this well-deserved recognition of the hard work by the fantastic Etihad Guest Team. It is indeed a pleasure to work with the best and we look forward to imagining and implementing new exiting solutions together. For Loyal Solutions as a company, this is an important recognition of our solutions and technology, and also a validation of our focus on enhancing the user experience in any Loyalty program” say Peter Kisbye, CEO and Founding Partner I Loyal Solutions

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Kisbye,CEO

+45 21 28 69 60

pki@loyalsolutions.eu

