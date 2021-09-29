1515

Nanoform receives funding to solve challenges for global health

Nanoform

Press release

Nanoform Finland Plc

September 29, 2021

03:45 p.m. Finnish time / 02:45 p.m. Swedish time

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, announces that Proof of Concept studies will be funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to assess the added value Nanoform’s award-winning CESS® nanoparticle engineering technology can deliver to several of its drug development projects.

Nanoform is working to develop nanomedicines with the ultimate aim of solving significant world health issues by providing more life-changing drug candidates with a route to market.

Christian Jones, CCO of Nanoform, commented: “Our goal is to improve the lives of over 1 billion patients. We are delighted to receive this funding from the Gates Foundation to evaluate how our proprietary CESS® platform can help more novel therapies reach patients who need them. Too many medicines suffer from poor solubility and bioavailability and never make it to market, not to mention the challenge many patients have in accessing medicines globally. By applying Nanoform’s innovative technologies and multidisciplinary expertise we strive to unlock many new therapies for patients going forward.”

For further information, please contact:

Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer

christian.jones@nanoform.com / +44 7804 474 771

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform’s business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform’s prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform’s initial public offering (the “Prospectus”) under “Risk Factors” and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

