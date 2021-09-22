1515

OMXSPI

+0,72%

S&P 500

-0,08%

FTSE 100

+1,11%

DAX 30

+0,64%

NIKKEI

-0,67%

USD

-0,19%

EURO

-0,13%

GULD

+0,11%

Nordic Leisure Travel Group chooses Resurs’s e-commerce solution for continued focus on Nordic market

Resurs Bank will provide e-commerce solutions to Nordic Leisure Travel Group (NLTG), and its well-know Ving, Spies, Globetrotter and Tjäreborg brands, when the Group introduces a new customer offering for the Nordic market as the travel industry picks up again. Through its partnership with Resurs Bank, NLTG will be one of the first travel providers to feature a Nordic consumer offering that lives up to customer expectations for a flexible, safe and smooth experience.

Resurs Bank

NLTG, the leading travel group in the Nordics featuring the well-known Ving, Spies, Globetrotter and Tjäreborg brands, is about to resume holiday sales through its various sites in the Nordics and has chosen Resurs Bank to deliver e-commerce solutions for invoicing and instalment payments. This partnership with NLTG will enable Resurs to strengthen its position in e-commerce in the Nordics since holidays represent a significant share of total e-commerce volumes in the region.

“We are very proud that NLTG has chosen Resurs to be its e-commerce partner for its focus on the Nordic market, particularly since today’s customers have new, stricter requirements for booking security and flexibility and for paying for their holidays. Together with NLTG, we have created an e-commerce offering wherein the customer can always choose between a number of payment methods customised for the travel industry, which we know is a key factor for presenting attractive customer offerings,” says Andreas Andersson, Acting CCO Nordic Retail Finance, Resurs Bank.

NLTG has sold holidays online for more than 20 years and is now taking its customer offering to the next level. NLTG has tailored its offering to a changing market, and is ready to meet the growing demand for holidays. With Resurs’s e-commerce solution, customers in the Nordic market can choose between invoice and instalment payment, which provides greater flexibility for meeting customer expectations and making holiday dreams a reality.

“We have evaluated e-commerce providers in the Nordic market and chosen a company that matches our ambitions for an amazing customer experience. Resurs also already has valuable experience of our industry and offers a payment solution that allows us to meet our customers’ needs. Booking, paying for and rebooking holidays must be smooth and easy, and if the trip is cancelled we guarantee that the money will be returned within a few days. We can provide these options together with Resurs since it is a financially stable company with an e-commerce platform that offers flexibility for our customers,” says Øyvind Tørstad, Head of Ancillaries and Customer Payments, Ving/Nordic Leisure Travel Group AB.

More information:
Andreas Andersson, Acting CCO Nordic Payment Solutions, Resurs Bank, andreas.andersson@resurs.se +46 736 612 083
Øyvind Tørstad, Head of Ancillaries, Nordic Leisure Travel Group AB, oyvind.torstad@ving.no

ABOUT RESURS BANK
Resurs is a Nordic niche bank that offers leading payment and financing solutions for the retail industry and its customers. We help companies and private individuals with lending, saving and payments. With more than 40 years of experience in the retail sector, we make shopping online and in stores quick, easy and secure. We focus on the customer experience and make good things happen and the hard feel easier. We have a customer base of about 6 million private customers.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
NLTG-EN_RB

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Resurs Bank
Innehåll från Call4UAnnons

Så kan AI-lösningen från Call4U skapa högre kundnöjdhet till lägre kostnad i en kundtjänst

Jonas Nilsson, marknadschef på Call4U.
Jonas Nilsson, marknadschef på Call4U.

Genom att tillämpa en AI-lösning i ett företags kundtjänst uppnås större kundnöjdhet, bättre arbetsförhållande för personalen, högre leveranssäkerhet samtidigt som företaget förbättrar sina affärsmöjligheter – och allt detta till en lägre kostnad. 

En effektiv och pålitlig kundtjänst är nyckeln till en framgångsrik och hållbar organisation. Brist på tillgänglighet av nödvändig information för kunderna kan i slutändan leda till att ett företag förlorar dem. 

Ofta är frågorna från kunder dessutom av rutinkaraktär, till exempel om betalningsalternativ, fakturor, leveranser eller varutillgång. Här kan en AI-baserad chatbot vara en attraktiv lösning. Med hjälp av artificiell intelligens kan en automatiserad kundtjänst ta över en stor del av arbetsuppgifterna. Det leder till ökad tillgängligheten med dygnet runt-öppet för kunderna.

En annan fördel med denna lösning är att personlig service kan hantera mer komplexa ärenden och att den totala kvaliteten på kundtjänsten därmed ökar.

Smart AI arbetar i fler kanaler

Företaget Call4U har utvecklat en molnbaserad AI-plattform baserad på Google Dialogflow som innehåller en rad olika tjänster samt FAQ, Behörighet, call transfer med mera. Tillsammans med Call4U:s AI-projektmetodik erbjuds kunden en snabb och strukturerad väg till sin första AI-implementering. 

Klicka här för att se Call4U:s introduktionsfilm och prova på Calls4U:s demotjänst 

Lösningen erbjuder kundsupport parallellt i flera kanaler, som chat, telefon, mejl, Facebook, Google Home och webb. För alla olika kanaler gäller samtidigt samma regelverk.

– Det är det som är det fina med vår lösning. Här ligger all logik samlad på ett och samma ställe och vår kund kan välja att enkelt koppla in de olika kanaler de önskar. Därefter kan deras kunder välja den kanal som passar dem bäst, säger Jonas Nilsson, marknadschef på Call4U.

Med hjälp av RPA, Robotic Process Automation, kan systemet samla in och förenkla processer och informationshantering. 

– Systemet kan samla in data och lägga den i flera olika register hos företaget helt automatiskt. Då frigörs tid för personalen som kan fokusera på mer vinstgenererande uppgifter samtidigt som de slipper monotona arbetsuppgifter. Dessutom minskar inmatningsfelen betydligt, säger Jonas Nilsson.

Branschöverskridande lösning

Lösningen från Call4U passar alla branscher, både inom B2C och B2B, där verksamheten behöver support 24/7 på olika språk och där trafikvolymen varierar vid olika händelser.

– Det kan handla om att hantera prenumerationsärenden, orderhantering eller felrapportering. Möjligheterna med AI är stora, säger Jonas Nilsson och tillägger:

– Nästa generations kunder, födda 1980-2000, är en viktig kundgrupp och de är vana digitala användare. De kommer att kräva denna typ av tillgänglighet och snabbhet i en kundservice.

Nöjda kunder

Företaget Greencharge Infra erbjuder elbilsladdning. Deras kunder behöver support dygnet runt och på olika språk. För att möte deras problem tog Call4U fram en AI-tjänst som via kanalerna chatt, telefoni och Facebook svarar kunden och vid behov även samlar in data för en vidare kontakt med personlig service i kundtjänst.

– Med en AI-bot från Call4U kan vi komplettera våra supportkanaler med den bästa support för våra kunder till lägre pris. Deras flexibla implementeringsmetodik passade oss ypperligt, säger Bengt-Åke Claesson, en av grundarna av GreenCharge Infra.

Om Call4U 

Call4U Solution Center AB startade 2005 och har stor kompetens gällande kundservice. Vi utvecklar kontinuerligt vår verksamhet för att ytterligare stärka vår position som den kompletta och marknadsledande leverantören inom kundkontakter.

I vår digitala satsning är vi en fullskalig leverantör inom alla kanaler. Företaget har tilldelats utmärkelsen Trygg Kundkontakt av branschorganisationen Kontakta.

Läs mer på http://www.call4u.se

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Call4U och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?