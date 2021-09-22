1515

OMXSPI

+0,36%

S&P 500

-0,08%

FTSE 100

+1,28%

DAX 30

+0,62%

NIKKEI

-0,67%

USD

-0,21%

EURO

-0,18%

GULD

-0,04%

BNP Paribas survey shows ESG integration is maturing, with investors in the Nordic region being its leading exponents

A BNP Paribas survey of 356 asset owners, official institutions, and asset managers, shows that ESG integration is maturing, with a growing number of investors allocating more than 75% of their portfolio to ESG and know-how increasingly embedded throughout organisations. However, institutional investors are at different stages of readiness for net zero.

BNP Paribas Nordic Region

BNP Paribas ESG Research 2021 Regional highlights:The Nordics

ESG is used deeply and widely by Nordic investors

Investors in the Nordic region are often considered leading exponents of ESG investing and this study fully supports this view. Nearly seven in 10 (68%) Nordic investors see ESG as being either integral, central or a necessity in how they invest (51% globally and 67% in Europe). This is expected to rise in two years’ time, as nearly nine in 10 (87%) expect ESG to be either integral, central or a necessity to their investment strategy (81% globally and 88% in Europe). These findings show other regions can be expected to catch up with Nordic investors when it comes to embedding ESG in their approach to investment.

ESG integration and negative screening are the most widely used approaches among Nordic investors. Many have used these strategies for at least six years. This suggests there is scope for Nordic investors to increase their use of thematic and impact investing in the future.

Nordic investors apply ESG investing across a range of asset classes, with above-average use within equities, fixed income, real estate and infrastructure. Further, a higher proportion of Nordic investors have 75% or more of their portfolios investing in strategies or funds incorporating ESG (40% versus 20% globally and 33% for Europe). In two years’ time, 59% of Nordic investors expect at least 75% of their portfolios to be ESG-aligned (33% globally and 49% in Europe).

Reputation and returns are key ESG drivers for Nordic investors

There are several reasons why Nordic investors use ESG factors in their investment decision-making. Perhaps surprisingly, brand image and reputation/mitigating headline risk was highlighted by 68% of Nordic investors as a reason (58% globally and 56% Europe), ahead of improved long-term returns and regulatory and disclosure demands.

The critical reputational dimension of ESG among Nordic investors is reinforced by the fact that nearly seven in 10 (69%) see the risk of greenwashing as a significant barrier to greater adoption of ESG investing, ahead of inconsistent data (64%).

Nordic investors are also more likely to see ESG as providing improved long-term returns (59% do so, vs. 45% globally and 46% in Europe). Regulatory and disclosure demands are also more prevalent as a driving factor for Nordic investors adopting ESG, with five in 10 (51%) citing this (26% globally and 37%) in Europe.

Climate change, sustainability and social issues are ESG priorities

Addressing climate change and sustainability, as well as social issues, are key ESG priorities for Nordic investors. At present, Nordic investors are roughly in line with their peers in committing to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with 23% making this commitment at firm level (19% globally and 26% in Europe) and 32% in the early stages of doing this (31% globally and 27% in Europe). But over four in 10 (43%) anticipate that they will have set a net zero target by 2050 in two years’ time (33% globally and 35% in Europe).Nordic investors have been strong adopters of the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), with nearly half (46%) complying with them (22% globally and 35%) in Europe. Compared to most investors, they are more likely to select a few SDGs to align with and the most selected are those related to human rights and social issues, climate and sustainability and biodiversity and life on earth.

“In the context of growing urgency on climate change, ESG integration is a must. We are proud to see that investors in the Nordic region are pioneering the ESG integration ahead of their European and global peers. As the World’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance, BNP Paribas is committed to supporting the transition to a more sustainable economy and working hand in hand with our clients in the Nordics toward a more sustainable future.” Eirik Winter, CEO Nordic Region

Nordic Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 |  frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

Press Contact

Caroline Lumley T +44 (0)20 7410 4650 | caroline.lumley@uk.bnpparibas.com

        

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Press release BNP Paribas - ESG Survey 2021 (002)

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

BNP Paribas Nordic Region
Innehåll från SalesforceAnnons

”Techbolagen visar vägen för tillverkningsindustrin”

Tillverkningsindustrin rymmer stora skillnader i fråga om digitaliseringsgrad, visar en ny rapport som avslöjar vad som kännetecknar vinnarna post-covid. ”Ser en tydlig klyfta”.

Pandemin har tvingat nio av tio tillverkningsföretag att ställa om radikalt och ta fram en ny strategi för att lyckas framöver. En ny studie som Salesforce genomfört globalt bland 750 beslutsfattare visar på stora skillnader inom teknikutveckling och digitalisering. Vissa lyckas bättre än andra. De företag som anser sig ha kommit längst har det gemensamt att de satsar på ökad tjänstefiering, flyttar verksamheter till molnet och anammar nya sätt att interagera med sina kunder. 

Ladda ned Trends in Manufacturing 

De som släpar efter riskerar att hamna ohjälpligt på efterkälken när samhällen gradvis öppnar upp igen, varnar experter.

– Vi ser en tydlig klyfta mellan de tillverkningsföretag som framtidssäkrat sin verksamhet och de som fortfarande kämpar med att förhålla sig till turbulenta marknader och hastigt skiftande förväntningar hos medarbetare, partners och kunder. Fler tillverkningsföretag borde låta sig inspireras av framgångsrika techföretag på områden som flytt till molnet, ökad automatisering och att skapa digitala kundupplevelser. Allt det ökar förutsättningarna att lyckas post-covid, säger Cindy Bolt, ansvarig för industriföretag vid Salesforce.

Rapporten visar entydigt att de förändringar som pandemin medfört är här för att stanna. Det gäller framför allt inom försäljning och kundservice, menar närmare sex av tio tillfrågade. Många pekar på att möjligheten att göra träffsäkra prognoser på snabbrörliga marknader hindras av bristande transparens och begränsad tillgång till data, men även av silotänkande. Hela åtta av tio menar att det är svårt att utvinna den data man verkligen skulle ha nytta av ur föråldrade legacy-system.

Bättre prognoser

De enskilt viktigaste prioriteringarna för de kommande två åren är enligt nio av tio svarande ökad processeffektivitet och förbättrade efterfrågeprognoser med hjälp av digitala redskap. Över hälften av ser migration av planeringsprocesser till molnet som en kritisk framgångsfaktor. De chefer som säger sig vara ”mycket väl förberedda” för framtiden har redan flyttat till molnet. 

Ökad tjänstefiering för att diversifiera och säkra sina intäkter från flera källor är den strategi som flertalet (86%) av de företag som ser sig som framtidssäkrade satsar på. Det handlar om att paketera produkt, support, mjukvara och kringtjänster i ett gemensamt erbjudande och en ny affärsmodell.

Den digitala klyftan av idag går mellan tillverkningsföretag som anser sig vara redo för framtiden och de som inte är det. De som anser sig vara bättre rustade har system och teknologi på plats för att hantera kommande år, konstaterar Salesforces Sverigechef Dan Bjurman:

– De svenska företag som redan var mer digitaliserade, eller som lyckades göra denna omställning fort, har stått emot pandemins effekter bättre och i vissa fall även lyckats bättre än förut. Användningen av kunddata i beslutsprocessen samt digitala verktyg för att hantera kundkontakten och den hemmajobbande personalen har haft en tydlig positiv effekt och belyser hur viktigt det är att ha en modern, digitaliserad verksamhet som fattar beslut baserat på data, samt att det är otroligt viktigt att vara flexibel och anpassningsbar.

Ta del av Salesforce senaste rapport Trends in Manufacturing eller läs mer om Manufacturing Cloud här. 

Är du intresserad av mer inom Salesforce Manufacturing, besök: 

IDC Report: Benefits of a Collaborative S&OP Process 

Future of the Manufacturing Industry 

Customer 360 Playbook for Manufacturers 

Mer från Salesforce

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Salesforce och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?