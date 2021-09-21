Upp chooses Smartoptics open line systems to level up backhaul network

Oslo, Norway – September 21, 2021 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, today announced that UK-based ISP Upp has chosen Smartoptics’ flexible open line systems to upgrade its backhaul network. This is a key part of the next-generation technology Upp uses to power its multi-gigabit fibre network.

Upp is a new ISP in the UK market who has funding and plans to deploy a new gigabit-capable Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network across 1 million premises in underserved towns and communities across the East of England by 2025. Upp needed a more efficient and effective way of connecting its access networks together and providing backhaul services. Smartoptics DCP-F dynamic connectivity platform along with their passive H-series solution were used to transport 1G, 10G and 100G services. These Smartoptics solutions were used as they allowed UPP to install a simple and cost-effective active/passive network, which was all implemented by one of Smartoptics’ main UK integration partners Nova Incepta.

“Upp are building high capacity DWDM backhaul to support its regional full fibre broadband roll-out. We selected Smartoptics to power that backhaul based on the capability of their technology to meet our needs. Smartoptics were very responsive to our requirements supported by Nova Incepta on the ground” says Alex Marshall, CTIO of Upp.

Smartoptics open line systems are designed to be easy to implement and operate, links now live.

“The modularity and small form factor of our DCP-F open line systems make them particularly easy to use for ISPs like Upp. This enabled Upp’s networks to be supplied and stood up in record time, allowing Upp to make good on its promise to roll out multi-gigabit fiber to underserved communities quickly. This is yet another example of how our next-gen open line systems are making a difference in improving internet quality and accessibility for communities across the world,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO of Smartoptics.

For more information please contact:

Magnus Grenfeldt

CEO

Smartoptics

Telephone: +47 214 174 00

Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com











