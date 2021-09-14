Techstep ASA – Aligning new management team with software-led growth strategy

(Oslo, Norway, 14 August 2021) Techstep, purpose-built to become a leading European provider of Managed Mobility Services, today announced a new executive management team aligned with the company’s software-led growth strategy.

Techstep is currently transforming into a cloud-based software and services company targeting strong growth and geographic expansion in the Nordics and in Europe.

“Our new management team is built to focus on the customer, the products we bring to market, and the technology and software that power our solutions. Techstep is already positioned as a Managed Mobility Services leader, and led by our new management team with several new dedicated growth roles, we aim to strengthen our position in the Nordics and to expand further in Europe” Børge Astrup, CEO of Techstep said. “Making work mobile at scale in an easy, secure, and sustainable way is a big market opportunity we want to capture as fast as possible”.

The new executive management team consist of both existing Techstep leaders and new team members:

Børge Astrup, Chief Executive Officer

Mads Vårdal, Chief Product Officer

Bartosz Leoszewski, new Chief Technology Officer (joined with the acquisition of Famoc)

New Chief Marketing Officer (recruitment process ongoing)

Gunnar Aasen, new Chief Revenue Officer (joining September 2021)

Fredrik Logenius, new Chief Operations Officer (joined with the acquisition of Optidev)

New Chief Financial Officer (recruitment process ongoing)

Ellen Skaarnæs, new Chief People Officer (formerly Head of HR, Techstep)

Erik Haugen, new Chief Transformation Officer (formerly Techstep CCO).

In addition, Techstep has appointed Cathrine Birkenes as Head of Sustainability and Compliance, underlining Techstep’s strong focus on ESG.

For more information, please visit investor.techstep.no/group-overview-team

Contact info:

Børge Astrup, Chief Executive Officer, Techstep ASA: +47 928 27 676

Erik Haugen, Chief Transformation Officer, Techstep ASA: +47 967 90 101

