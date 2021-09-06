DomainCrawler hosts its first webinar on online brand protection

DomainCrawler, a global B2B provider of quality domain and backlink data, announced its very first webinar entitled “How to use domain data to protect your brand online”. The event will be held on September 21 at 16:00 CET and will gather brand protection specialists to discuss best practices for infringement prevention.

The ability to collect and analyze data for online brand protection in the modern world is crucial. Especially for those who work in the area of brand protection and cyber security.

For that reason, experts from DomainCrawler have decided to host its first webinar on online brand protection to share their experience in using domain data for fighting brand infringement. The event will be of the highest interest to lawyers, brand owners, brand protection and marketing agencies, and will cover the following topics:

✅ What is DNS, HTML, Whois data and how to understand it?

✅ How to get insights from a bulk of domain data to trace counterfeiters?

✅ How to understand the correlation between different pieces of data?

✅ What are the best practices of online brand protection?

Speakers of the webinar are Rickard Vikström, Founder and CEO at DomainCrawler, and Alona Borzhemska, Head of Sales at DomainCrawler

Online brand infringement badly hurts businesses all around the globe. We believe that our experience in domain data gathering and structuring can help attendees of our webinar to improve in spotting wrongdoers and fighting counterfeits”, says Alona Borzhemska

The event will be held on Tuesday, September 21 at 16:00 CET on a free-of-charge basis. To find more info and register click the link

https://hopin.com/events/how-to-use-domain-data-to-protect-your-brand-online



For press inquiries please contact

Rickard Vikström

+46 734 40 51 82

Rickard.Vikstrom@domaincrawler.com







Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



