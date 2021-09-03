Hynion and Hyrex to cooperate on hydrogen stations for leisure boats

“As Hynion now builds a network of hydrogen filling stations in Norway and Sweden, we see exciting opportunities in ports as well. Although other forms of transport account for more emissions than recreational boats, this is also a significant segment, and the Norwegian authorities have stated clearly that emissions from recreational boats should be halved. It’s very hard to see how this could happen without the use of hydrogen, and the exciting HyCruiser project illustrates what is already possible,” says Ulf Hafseld, CEO of Hynion AS.

The agreement initially covers Hynion offering refueling of boats on car trailers at the company's hydrogen station in Porsgrunn, Norway, from autumn 2021. In the next phase, the companies will work together to establish hydrogen filling stations for leisure boats in Norwegian ports from 2022.

HyCruiser 28 is currently a prototype under testing, with planned production start in 2022. The boat's powertrain is of the “rechargeable hybrid” type. This means that the boat has an electric motor and a battery of 20 kWh. Fully charged this will cover one to three hours of operation depending on speed. Then a fuel cell is activated, using hydrogen from the boat's tanks to charge the batteries. In this way, hydrogen acts as a range extender.

HyCruiser 28 can reach speeds of 18-20 knots, and will have a range of 200-250 nautical miles with speeds of 10-12 knots. This means it is a quiet and emission-free leisure boat with the same range as a boat with a diesel or petrol engine.

“With HyCruiser, we demonstrate that hydrogen can play a major role in making electric boats a more fully functional alternative than they would be with just batteries. To realize this potential, we need easily available filling options in ports. That’s why this collaboration is so important,” says Henrik Torgersen, CEO of Hyrex AS.

Information on HyCruiser 28: https://www.hyrex.no/service/hyrex-cruiser

Contact info:

Ulf Hafseld, CEO Hynion: +47 908 94 153, uh@hynion.com

Henrik Torgersen: Managing Director Hyrex AS +47 900 43 428, ht@hyrex.no



About Hynion

Hynion builds and operates hydrogen stations in and around the largest cities in Scandinavia. The company builds on experiences from the last 20 years, including world-leading projects such as HyNor, CUTE, Utsira wind/hydrogen, CEP Berlin, SHHP, NewBusFuel and H2ME, to name a few. The company's management also has extensive experience in establishing and operating start-up companies and years of experience in the automotive industry.

http://www.hynion.no

About Hyrex

Hyrex will develop leisure boats and professional boats with hydrogen-electric operating systems. The company has extensive experience in the development of equipment for handling gas under pressure in the maritime environment, as well as activities related to the development and sale of leisure boats. The company has built up a team with unique expertise in Norway in hydrogen technology. The management has years of experience with international business development.

http://www.hyrex.no

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Pressrelease (pdf)





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



