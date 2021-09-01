SENS enters a joint venture with Boson to pursue market opportunities in the energy transition in Poland

SENS, a Swedish provider of sustainable energy storage solutions, and Boson Energy, a Luxembourg based provider of hydrogen and clean energy solutions, has entered a joint venture to pursue market opportunities in Poland. The joint venture will focus on project development for hydrogen production, pumped hydro energy storage and high temperature seasonal storage.

WED, SEP 1, 2021 15:37

SENS develops and provides different forms of energy storage technologies, both underground thermal energy storage and pump hydro storage in underground mines Boson has a proprietary technique for gasification of solid fuels into clean energy. The different techniques have substantial synergies when it comes to complete energy systems.

The various solutions constructed by the new Joint Venture can provide significant advantages for stakeholders like mine owners, district heating operations and energy intensive industries. These can be both in the form of utilization of assets like coal mines and other mines (mine owner), optimized production and less grid congestion (district heating operation) and the possibility to buy electricity at a pre-determined price (energy intensive industry).

Further, SENS has a proprietary technology for so-called balanced energy and cold networks, which can be used to balance energy in single buildings or large complexes, like hospitals or universities. These solutions also incorporate synergies with the gasification and storage solutions.

Poland has become an increasingly interesting market for energy storage due to its commitment to introducing renewables away from coal dependency in the energy system. Therefore, the need for energy storage has been well recognized and regulations and legislations are now being adapted to facilitate new energy storage facilities. Additionally, Poland was the fourth largest installer of solar in 2019, which have attracted wind power developers like OX2 and Eolus that have committed to several projects in Poland. The state-owned utility PGE therefore estimates that there will be at least 800 MW of storage in Poland before 2030.SENS and Boson will pursue these opportunities together with the ambition to secure at least a couple of projects during 2021.









Denna information är sådan som SENS Holding AB (publ) är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom nedanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 1 september 2021 kl 15:37 CET

For further information, please contact:

Calle Wellenius, CEO, calle.wellenius@sens.se, Tel: 070-418 40 20

Otto Werneskog, IR, otto@pumpedhydro.se, Tel: 070-62 801 93

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

210901 - PM - SENS Boson





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



