BNP Paribas announces new CEO for BNP Paribas Group Denmark

BNP Paribas announces the appointment of Ulrik Ross as CEO for BNP Paribas Group Denmark and Head of CIB Denmark, effective 30th of August 2021. Ulrik will report to Eirik Winter, CEO for BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region. Ulrik will also be part of the Nordic Leadership Team

Ulrik brings over 30 years’ of banking experience from Nordic Investment Bank, Merrill Lynch, Nomura, HSBC and various Danish financial institutions, including 18 years in London and 2 years in Finland. Most recently, Ulrik was a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee at NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S. He holds a degree in Finance from Copenhagen Business School.

Ulrik has a strong network of decision makers in the region, which will be key in the context of BNP Paribas’ high ambition to grow further in the Nordic Region on all its businesses, and more specifically to drive the expansion of the Group’s corporate and institutional client base activities

“We are very proud of having managed to attract a top international Banker such as Ulrik to our Nordic operations. His combination of “local Danish fabric” and his extensive global investment banking experience is rare. I am convinced he will build on our strong platform and talented team and take our growth story to the next level.We will continue to roll out our Nordic growth strategy to reach our goal of becoming the leading European Banking partner.

I also want to take the opportunity to thank Paul van Oorschot for his excellent work for the Nordics and Denmark and wishing him success in his new role as CEO for BNP Paribas Austria.” Eirik Winter, CEO Nordic Region.

The Nordic Region is a strategic region for the bank due to its strong economy, global clients, and its ESG focus combined with a digitally mature population. It is the 10th largest economy globally put together all the GDPs, and tends to grow much faster than many other parts of the world. The clients here whether they are corporate or institutional require both local and global services, something that we can provide as it is a mirror of our Bank. BNP Paribas has hired almost 200 people in the last three years. Today BNP Paribas Nordics has 900 people across the four main countries. In Denmark, we have 350 people across CIB, Personal Finance, Factoring and Car fleet Management to mention a few.





Nordic Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 | frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

