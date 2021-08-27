1515

BNP Paribas announces new CEO for BNP Paribas Group Denmark

BNP Paribas announces the appointment of Ulrik Ross as CEO for BNP Paribas Group Denmark and Head of CIB Denmark, effective 30th of August 2021. Ulrik will report to Eirik Winter, CEO for BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region. Ulrik will also be part of the Nordic Leadership Team

BNP Paribas Nordic Region

 Ulrik brings over 30 years’ of banking experience from Nordic Investment Bank, Merrill Lynch, Nomura, HSBC and various Danish financial institutions, including 18 years in London and 2 years in Finland. Most recently, Ulrik was a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee at NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S. He holds a degree in Finance from Copenhagen Business School. 

Ulrik has a strong network of decision makers in the region, which will be key in the context of BNP Paribas’ high ambition to grow further in the Nordic Region on all its businesses, and more specifically to drive the expansion of the Group’s corporate and institutional client base activities

“We are very proud of having managed to attract a top international Banker such as Ulrik to our Nordic operations. His combination of “local Danish fabric” and his extensive global investment banking experience is rare. I am convinced he will build on our strong platform and talented team and take our growth story to the next level.We will continue to roll out our Nordic growth strategy to reach our goal of becoming the leading European Banking partner.

I also want to take the opportunity to thank Paul van Oorschot for his excellent work for the Nordics and Denmark and wishing him success in his new role as CEO for BNP Paribas Austria.” Eirik Winter, CEO Nordic Region.

The Nordic Region is a strategic region for the bank due to its strong economy, global clients, and its ESG focus combined with a digitally mature population. It is the 10th largest economy globally put together all the GDPs, and tends to grow much faster than many other parts of the world. The clients here whether they are corporate or institutional require both local and global services, something that we can provide as it is a mirror of our Bank. BNP Paribas has hired almost 200 people in the last three years. Today BNP Paribas Nordics has 900 people across the four main countries. In Denmark, we have 350 people across CIB, Personal Finance, Factoring and Car fleet Management to mention a few. 


Nordic Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 |  frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

Returpack väljer Payer för en ny digital utbetalningslösning för pantpengar

Returpack har valt betalningsbolaget Payers plattform för att ta in pantsystemet i en ny och digital era. 

Den nya digitala utbetalningslösningen börjar nu rullas ut på Returpacks egna storpantarautomater, Pantamera Express, i hela landet.

Sedan 1980-talet har svenskarna vallfärdat till landets pantmaskiner för att lämna in sina burkar och flaskor. Returpack är företaget som införde pantsystemet och bolaget hanterar nu över 2 miljarder burkar och flaskor varje år.

Returpack valde 2019 Payer som partner att digitalisera pantsystemets utbetalningslösning av pantpengar och bolaget har nu utvecklat den tekniska plattformen som gör det möjligt att starta tester och utrullning över hela landet.

Utbetalning till bankkontot

88% av alla flaskor och burkar som säljs i Sverige i dag pantas och materialåtervinns genom Returpacks pantsystem.

Returpack jobbar med att ständigt utveckla systemet för att förenkla och öka tillgängligheten för pantaren. Att kunna betala ut pant på fler sätt än via det traditionella pantkvittot är ett av förnyelseområdena. Den digitala överföringen direkt till det egna bankkontot ger en smidig lösning och följer digitaliseringsutvecklingen i samhället. 

Returpack har implementerat denna lösning i de egenägda storpantarautomaterna,  Pantamera Express. Ett test ihop med dagligvaruhandeln planeras och därefter tas beslut om vidare implementeringar.

– Pantamera Express-automaterna är en viktig del i vårt utvecklingsarbete kring framtidens pantsystem. Här har vi haft möjlighet att testa en ny digitaliserad utbetalningslösning i stor skala och kan nu erbjuda en säker, enkel och smidig tjänst för överföring av pantpengar direkt in på bankkontot, säger Carita Classon, produktchef på Returpack/Pantamera.

Internet-of-things – kommunikation mellan pantmaskin och mobilapp

Payer valdes för att utveckla motorn, en digital betalningslösning direkt till konsumentens bankkonto. Lösningen fungerar i en kombination mellan pantmaskinen, molnet och en mobilapp. Den nya Pantamera-appen är tillgänglig för både iOS och Android. Redan efter två månader har appen laddats ned 20 000 gånger.

Innan appen kan användas första gången kopplas bankkontot genom Mobilt Bank-ID av användaren. Det är en process som tar mindre än 1 minut att genomföra. Efter att pantaren hällt i sina burkar och PET-flaskor i Pantamera Express, skannar pantaren en QR-kod med mobilappen för att slutföra transaktionen.

I den första fasen av utrullningen ingick Returpacks 57 egenägda storpantarautomater, Pantamera Express. Dessa står utplacerade på större återvinningscentraler över hela landet. Under 2020 pantades 90 miljoner förpackningar via Pantamera Express.

Under pilotfasen har över 25% av användarna valt den digitala lösningen. Det är något som Returpack tror kommer öka snabbt ju fler svenskar som känner till appen. Den digitala lösningen är ett komplement till papperskvittot som kommer finnas kvar.

– Payer har varit mycket lyhörda för våra önskemål och vi har hela tiden känt oss trygga med att dom levererat en stabil och säker lösning för vårt digitala genombrott, säger Henric Oscarsson, Utvecklingsansvarig på Returpack/Pantamera.

– Vi på Payer är otroligt stolta över att vi fick förtroendet att utveckla nästa generations utbetalningslösning i det svenska pantsystemet. Ett system som alla svenskar har en relation till och bidrar till. Förutom att det är smidigt för konsumenten att få pengarna direkt på kontot, när man pantar, säger Peder Berge, vd och grundare av Payer.

Klicka här för att läsa mer om samarbetet mellan Returpack och Payer 

