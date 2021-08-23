Internet Vikings launches into the U.S. with bespoke iGaming hosting in West Virginia

Internet Vikings, a global cloud hosting provider, has announced its game-changing expansion into the U.S. market, taking its first step by offering licensed hosting to iGaming operators in West Virginia. This launch is the beginning of the company’s pivotal quest to provide hosting services in the near future to companies in all states where online gaming is legally permitted.



Ending a 26-year Federal ban on gambling, the U.S. began to open its doors to this flourishing industry about three years ago, prior to which only a few regions were able to offer a limited means of wagering. As a rapidly growing number of states get involved by legalizing iGaming, Internet Vikings has secured its position as a leading bespoke iGaming-specific hosting provider by setting up its first data center in West Virginia, where it has already begun to attract eager clients.

Internet Vikings will soon provide customizable hosting solutions, including 24 cores, 64 GB RAM, 500 GB storage and 50 Mbit bandwidth per month across 12 more states. They will begin with Michigan and Pennsylvania and then move on to New Jersey, Louisiana, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Colorado, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois and Virginia. But they have no intention of stopping there, with plans to continue setting up operations in every state which decides to introduce regulated online gaming.

Despite the presence of other similar businesses on American soil, Internet Vikings effortlessly distinguishes itself thanks to a host of unique qualities. One of the first iGaming hosting providers to venture into the U.S. This leading corporation has achieved global recognition as an agile, forward-looking trailblazer which adapts and evolves with the industry by continually offering state-of-the-art solutions for gaming businesses that have very specific requirements. The company does not simply follow current trends or supply the most advanced technological innovations, but anticipates and precedes them. With more than 70 expert employees as well as offices and data-centers strategically positioned in all key markets around the world, Internet Vikings is now internationally recognised as one of the most knowledgeable, reliable and trustworthy businesses of its kind.

Founder and CCO of Internet Vikings, Rickard Vikström is the visionary driving force behind this exciting new expansion. He expressed his enthusiasm with these words: “We are excited to start our journey into the United States. It’s a huge challenge and wonderful opportunity for us. With this expansion we want to cement our position as a leading iGaming hosting provider on a global scale.”

The company has worked painstakingly to lay down the groundwork needed to achieve this result. Since November 2020, Elena Kvakova - the head of U.S. Expansion at Internet Vikings - has, amongst other things, been working on collecting the necessary information, preparing documentation and resolving issues.

Her comments sum up her passion and firm belief in the company’s bright future: “Hosting has always been our strong suit and our main product. As we were learning the ins and outs of the gambling hosting regulations and market in the USA, we noticed a few things that could be done better. And to us, a Swedish company, an agile approach and customer focus are at the forefront of everything we do. That is what we are trying to do in the key states right now - set up secure, reliable, cost-effective and fully-formed hosting solutions, so that the new providers that are entering the U.S. market will be able to focus on other things.”

Besides offering a host of premium services, Internet Vikings is eager to actively share its expertise regarding the most sensible ways of entering the U.S. market with other suppliers and operators. In March, for example, Internet Vikings conducted the webinar entitled ‘How to Enter the U.S. as a B2B Supplier’, featuring Elena Kvakova and Jesper Kärrbrink. In addition, the company offers iGaming operators and affiliates consultation on licensing and the relative requirements.

Internet Vikings is rapidly scoring points and growing its noteworthy reputation as one of the most prominent names in the industry. Since the beginning of 2021, the company has launched a new data center in Singapore and a virtualization platform in Malta which, in combination with the recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, makes Internet Vikings fully compliant with MGA requirements. All this added to its current expansion into the USA, positions Internet Vikings as a confident market leader and a front-runner when it comes to cloud hosting services in the iGaming industry.

Keeping with this powerful expansion and evolution of the globally recognised hosting provider, plans are already in place to set up a physical presence across other jurisdictions which take the step to legalise online gaming. The future of Internet Vikings in the U.S. looks very bright indeed, as they reach for the stars and stripes.

