1515

OMXSPI

0,00%

S&P 500

-0,71%

FTSE 100

0,00%

DAX 30

-0,02%

NIKKEI

+0,77%

USD

-0,20%

EURO

-0,13%

GULD

+0,34%

Gaming Innovation Group reports Q2 2021

Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q2 2021 revenues* of €16.2 million and an EBITDA of €5.3 million. 

“Another rewarding quarter for GiG, with meaningful growth in revenues, EBITDA and EBIT as well as underlying business dynamics. The Company is progressing towards our business growth & expansion strategies, improving delivery and future position of the group”, says Richard Brown, CEO of GiG. 

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues* in Q2 2021 were €16.2m (13.2), an increase of 23%, all organic growth
  • EBITDA was €5.3m (2.8), up 86%, EBITDA margin* increased to 32.6% (21.6%)
  • Revenues in Media Services at all-time high of €11.0m (8.6), an increase of 28%, with an all-time-high EBITDA of €5.3m (4.8)
  • Revenues* for Platform Services were €5.1m (4.7), an increase of 9%, with a positive EBITDA of €0.2m (-0.9)
  • Positive EBIT of €2.1m (-2.2), an improvement of €4.3m
  • Positive cash flow from operations of €3.4m (10.1)
  • Strengthening of the balance sheet through conversion of €8.5m convertible loan and refinancing of bond, maturity extended to June 2024

Operational Highlights 

  • Signed an agreement for the provision of GiG’s iGaming platform to power a new online casino for the European market, operating on its own license
  • Signed an agreement with current partner PlayStar Casino, for the provision of GiG’s iGaming platform technologies to power the brand’s expansion into the state of Pennsylvania
  • One new brand was launched in Q2 and the development for three additional brands are now complete, whereof one went live on the platform in August with the remaining pending the clients’ decision to launch, expected in Q3 2021
  • Media Services continued its positive development in the quarter, with all-time high revenues and player intake
  • Entered three new markets in Media and three in Platform
  • Sports Betting Services continued to improve operations, securing a sound cost base for future growth
  • Winner of Full Service Platform of the year at EGR iGaming awards and Top 3 in EGR Power Affiliates 2021 

Events after Q2

  • One brand went live in August, two additional brands are development complete and ready to go live, and the remaining integration pipeline are progressing towards their project plans
  • July has developed positively, and revenues are up 10% compared to the same period last year, and adjusted for terminated white-labels and Germany, revenues are up 26%

*Revenues are adjusted for revenues from a platform client where GiG recognizes the full operations in its profit and loss statement, which are partly offset by related cost of sales and site overheads. Cost of sales, marketing expenses and EBITDA-margin are adjusted accordingly. See Note 2 in the Q2-2021 Interim Report for more details.

Investor presentation and webcast

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q2 2021 results via livestream at 10:00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:
https://www.redeye.se/events/816681/live-q-gaming-innovation-group
 

For further information, contact: 
Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, richard.brown@gig.com +34 661 599 025
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678
Hessi Mocca, Head of IR, hessi.mocca@gig.com, +46 737039820
 

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 18 August 2021.
 

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG’s mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com
 

Legal disclaimer 
Gaming Innovation Group Inc. gives forecasts. Certain statements in the report are forward-looking and the actual outcomes may be materially different. In addition to the factors discussed, other factors could have an impact on actual outcomes. Such factors include developments for customers, competitors, the impact of economic and market conditions, national and international legislation and regulations, fiscal regulations, the effectiveness of copyright for computer systems, technological developments, fluctuation in exchange rates, interest rates and political risks. 



Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release
GiG Q2 2021
GiG Q2 2021 presentation



Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



Gaming Innovation Group
Innehåll från GetacceptAnnons

Försäljning digitalt – kan ge upp till 30% högre hitrate

Att sälja digitalt kan lätt förknippas med en opersonlig säljprocess. Det blir svårare att visa vår personlighet, och offerten drunknar i en mailkorg tillsammans med minst tio andra. Så hur gör man för att inte bara klara av, utan till och med förbättra, sin försäljningsprocess när man säljer digitalt? 

– Det handlar om att hitta kommunikationskanaler som inte redan är mättade, säger medgrundaren av Vainu, Mikko Honkanen.

På Vainu har man tagit i bruk GetAccept i sina säljprocesser för att bättre kunna följa varje steg av säljprocessen via data - inte bara genom magkänsla. När de testade att skicka avtal både med och utan GetAccepts videofunktion, fick de högre stängningsfrekvens på de offerter som skickades med videopresentation. 

– Även om många vet att video är bra i alla möjliga sammanhang idag, är det ändå få B2B-bolag som nyttjar det. Därför är det en kommunikationskanal som gör det enkelt att sticka ut, menar Mikko Honkanen.

När Samir Smajic, VD och medgrundare av GetAccept, startade företaget 2015 så var det redan tydligt att digitalt var framtiden för B2B-försäljning. Sedan har utvecklingen gått snabbare än man räknat med.

– Att kunna ge en riktigt bra digital kundupplevelse, dubblar enligt McKinsey & Co sannolikheten för att stänga affären. Och det gör man inte genom att bara skicka en massa mail. E-signering är ett sätt att öka sin hitrate, men adderar man funktioner som engagerar, exempelvis chatt, video, en snygg paketering av sitt avtal och automatiska påminnelser, så ökar sannolikheten ännu mer.

Bland de som använder GetAccept så har de som använder fler engagerande funktioner i sina utskick upp till 30% högre hitrate, än de som endast skickar iväg ett avtal för e-signatur. Ingen vill ha en tråkig säljprocess, och kan man hitta sätt att göra den intressant och interaktiv kommer inte bara kunden bli nöjdare, utan du skapar också en snabbare och smidigare försäljningsprocess. 

– Det ligger kvar en gammal myt om att bolag inte är redo att börja arbeta såhär, och att det bara funkar på mindre affärer. Faktum är att data visar att 70% av företag är beredda att göra affärer upp till fem hundra tusen kronor i en onlinemiljö. En annan vanlig fördom är att kundens kund vill ha det på det traditionella viset. Men det är inte sant. Vi får ständigt kommentarer från våra kunder där de berättar om hur nöjda deras kunder blivit med det nya, förenklade sättet att signera avtal. Och det får våra kunder att se bra ut, säger Samir Smajic. 

Att komma igång med en mer engagerande digital säljprocess behöver varken vara tidskrävande eller svårt. I GetAccept har du allting samlat och får både översikt, automation och kommunikation i ett och samma verktyg. Att komma igång behöver inte ta mer än någon timme - även för det lite större säljteamet. 

Lär dig mer och boka en demo med GetAccept idag! 

Mer från Getaccept

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Getaccept och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?