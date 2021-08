Prostatype Genomics signs agreement with Cambridge Clinical Laboratories, CCL

Today, Prostatype Genomics is proud to announce an agreement with an ideally suitable partner for our exceptional product, Cambridge Clinical Laboratories, CCL. Since 2005, CCL has been leading in finding and implementing innovative diagnostic and prognostic tools for the benefit of healthcare and patients in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Pursuant to this agreement, CCL will now offer the Prostatype® prostate cancer gene test in their own labs, as well as promoting the test to uro-oncological facilities all over UK and Ireland.

This cooperation furthers Prostatype’s entry into another prioritized market, in line with the Company’s strategy.

Dr Anthony Cooke, CEO of Cambridge Clinical Laboratories, finds the timing of this agreement to be ideal: ”We are introducing an initiative on Urological cancers, and the Prostatype® test, identifying the genetic fingerprint of cancer, is exactly the kind of smart and innovative solution we want to introduce, implement and drive.”

Prostatype Genomics CEO, Fredrik Persson, comments: “We are very happy to be working together with Cambridge Clinical Laboratories, they have an impressive reputation for constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to finding new technologies and smart solutions that create value for healthcare and help patients. Stepping into these new and exciting markets, this agreement will be key.”

About Cambridge Clinical Laboratories

Cambridge Clinical Laboratories started its journey as Lab 21 in 2005. The objective for the company was to be a lab for the 21st century – a lab that would be an early adopter of new technologies for diagnostics. To offer personalised medicine and introduce new novel technologies and assays to help UK healthcare.

This disclosure contains information that Prostatype Genomics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-08-2021 15:00 CET.

