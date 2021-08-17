Donkey Republic generates 12.5M DKK in total revenue in the first half year of 2021

On track towards delivering on 2024 business plan. Company Announcement No. 6-2021 Financial report for the period 1 January 2021 - 30 June 2021

Highlights

(Read the full report here)



More than 50% growth in the recurring revenue segment of B2B, B2G and SaaS





Good performance of HW sales in the first half will continue to drive ARR, which was above 6M DKK in June ‘21 and more than doubled vs June ‘20.*





For 2021 we expect a revenue between 30M DKK to 32M DKK and a significantly better operational margin than in 2020, while EBIT is expected on previous years level due to growth of the organization.**

Both revenue growth and overall outlook are in line with expectations for the 2024 business plan laid out in the company description.

**Operational margin incl. all costs directly related to running our MaaS and SaaS business plus fleet depreciation, not included is HQ cost, capitalization and other income and expenses.

Outlook for 2021

“We remain confident that Donkey Republic will continue to meet the needs of cities and riders and deliver on the goals we indicated for our IPO, reaching profitability and 188+mio DKK revenue by 2024.” -

Erdem Ovacik, CEO & Co-founder at Donkey Republic

Presentation

The Half Year Report will be presented at an online conference call Wednesday 18 August 2021 at 10.00-10.30 CET. Register for the conference call at CLICK HERE. For more details please see the Half Year report attached.







Management Commentary

Improved top- and bottom line despite Covid-19 impacts

Donkey Republic on Google Maps

On July 5th, Donkey Republic announced an integration with Google Maps that gives millions of people access to easily find Donkey Republic’s micromobility services, starting with Berlin, Barcelona and Copenhagen. We are one of the first micromobility companies outside of Google’s own portfolio company Lime to launch in Google Maps.

Antwerp, Belgium 10 year contract

Organisational Growth

Donkey Republic has invested a lot in organisational growth and continues to do so looking into H2. We have hired amazing talents and experienced people in key positions as well as expanded our herd of shepherds tending to our bikes all around Europe. We have ramped up our Marketing, Business Development, Product and Operation departments, and expect to hit 85 people by the end of 2021.



CONTACT INFORMATION

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S

Erdem Ovacik, CEO

Christian Duft, CFO

Christians IX’s Gade 7

DK-1111 Copenhagen K

+45 26 37 29 96

www.donkey.bike

Mail: investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Investor website: www.invest.donkey.bike

Financial and Certified Adviser:

Clearwater International

Andreas Lauth Lauridsen

Dampfærgevej 8, 1. floor

DK-2100 Copenhagen

certified.adviser@cwicf.com

www.clearwaterinternational.com/dk













Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Donkey Republic Half Year Report 2021.





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



