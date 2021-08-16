The city of Gothenburg reports record low cost of vandalization now begins next phase of IRIS School Guard roll-out.

Irisitys deep learning algorithm IRIS School Guard has to date been installed on more than 60 schools in the greater Gothenburg area. In the next phase now starting, prioritized schools of 90 remaining will also be upgraded, with an estimated total MRR of 1 MSEK.

During the summer, cost of vandalization has been record low.

"Since investing in IRIS, we have created a safe and secure school environment, that also saves cost", says Peter Granfeldt, Security Coordinator City of Gothenburg.

IRIS School Guard protects schools in real time from unwanted behavior and vandalization. The algorithm has been specially machine learned to understand the specifics in this environment.

"Our IRIS School Guard has really been proving itself in Gothenburg during a summer when the city has unfortunately suffered a lot of violence”, says Christian Johansson Head of Sales

In addition to Gothenburg, IRIS School Guard protects hundreds of schools at more than 30 municipals in Sweden. The IRIS School Guard concept is currently being expanded internationally together with our global Partners G4S and Mobotix.

For further information:

Christian Johansson, Irisity Head of Sales

Phone: +46 709 94 53 67

e-mail: christian.johansson@irisity.com

