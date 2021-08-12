Press release

Nanoform Finland Plc

August 12, 2021

11:00 a.m. Finnish time / 10:00 a.m. Swedish time

Invitation to presentation of Nanoform’s Q2/2021 report on August 26, 2021

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc (“Nanoform”), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will publish its Q2/2021 report on August 26, 2021, at 8.10 a.m. Finnish time / 7.10 a.m. Swedish time.

The company will hold a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time / 2.00 p.m. Swedish time. Nanoform will be represented by CEO Edward Hæggström, CFO Albert Hæggström and CCO Christian Jones. The presentation will be delivered in English.

The presentation will be broadcast live as a webcast available at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13595

Teleconference dial-in numbers:

FI: +358981710522

SE: +46850558355

UK: +443333009263

US: +16467224902

For further information, please contact:

Henri von Haartman

Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

