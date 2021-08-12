1515

OMXSPI

-0,28%

S&P 500

+0,25%

FTSE 100

-0,11%

DAX 30

+0,34%

NIKKEI

-0,20%

USD

-0,24%

EURO

-0,22%

GULD

+0,14%

Invitation to presentation of Nanoform’s Q2/2021 report on August 26, 2021

Nanoform

Press release

Nanoform Finland Plc

August 12, 2021

11:00 a.m. Finnish time / 10:00 a.m. Swedish time

Invitation to presentation of Nanoform’s Q2/2021 report on August 26, 2021

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc (“Nanoform”), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will publish its Q2/2021 report on August 26, 2021, at 8.10 a.m. Finnish time / 7.10 a.m. Swedish time.

The company will hold a conference call and an online presentation on the same day at 3.00 p.m. Finnish time / 2.00 p.m. Swedish time. Nanoform will be represented by CEO Edward Hæggström, CFO Albert Hæggström and CCO Christian Jones. The presentation will be delivered in English.

The presentation will be broadcast live as a webcast available at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13595

Teleconference dial-in numbers:

FI: +358981710522

SE: +46850558355

UK: +443333009263

US: +16467224902

For further information, please contact:

Henri von Haartman

Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Nanoform
Innehåll från FonditaAnnons

Succéfonden som hittar hållbara vinnare

Genom att investera i bolag vars produkter och tjänster minskar globala koldioxidutsläpp och bidrar till den gröna omställningen har fonden Fondita Sustainable Europe skördat stora framgångar. Under de senaste tre åren har den stigit med över 65 procent. Men enligt förvaltaren Marcus Björkstén har man bara skrapat på ytan på en trend som kommer hålla i sig under många år.

– Regeringar, myndigheter och bolag håller på att strama åt sina mål för att bli koldioxidneutrala och 'miljösmarta'. Den trenden kommer accelerera ytterligare under de kommande fem åren och innebära stora investeringar, säger Marcus och fortsätter:

– Bolag som är väl förberedda inför denna kraftiga våg av investeringar kommer sannolikt att åtnjuta en marknad med strukturell tillväxt.

Det är just denna tillväxt som Fondita Sustainable Europe försöker ta tillvara på. Genom att investera i bolag som har produkter eller tjänster som är en del av lösningen på klimat- och miljörelaterade hot, ska fonden långsiktigt avkasta bättre än marknaden. 

Koncentrerad portfölj av ”klimatkämpar”

Fonden förvaltas aktivt enligt Fonditas förvaltningsfilosofi som bland annat går ut på att identifiera bolag med unik marknadsposition, stark ledning och lönsamma och hållbara affärsmodeller. Varje innehav ska ha ett meningsfullt bidrag till avkastningen, varför portföljen är koncentrerad till ett trettiotal europeiska bolag, med tonvikt på Norden. 

Bland fondens toppositioner märks de danska vindkraftsbolagen Vestas Wind och Orstedt samt den norska solenergiproducenten Scatec. Men även mindre kända bolag som ligger tidigt i sin produktutveckling finns i portföljen. 

Till dessa hör det norska miljöteknikbolaget Aker Carbon Capture, det holländska vattenreningsbolaget Ekopak och den brittiska batteritillverkaren Ilika. 

– Vi har en mindre andel av portföljen i bolag som utvecklar innovativa lösningar för att bekämpa klimathotet, men som har en bit kvar att vandra vad gäller produktutveckling. Ilika är ett typexempel. Bolaget utvecklar så kallade 'fast-fast' batterier som är mindre än traditionella bilbatterier, laddas snabbare och är mindre brandfarliga. En sådan produkt skulle naturligtvis vara revolutionerande för elbilsmarknaden, säger Marcus. 

Hållbarhet i fokus

Med tanke på fondens inriktning är det naturligt att hållbarhet blir en central del när förvaltarna utvärderar bolag. Och enligt Björkstén är Fondita Sustainable Europe en av få fonder som placeras i den mest hållbara kategorin enligt EU:s nya taxonomi.  

– Vi tar hållbarhet på största allvar, inte minst då vi är övertygade om att bolag med stark hållbarhetsprofil också tenderar att överprestera på andra områden och därmed bli bra investeringar på längre sikt. 

– I fallet Fondita Sustainable Europe är miljö och samhällsansvar integrerat i affärsmodellerna hos de bolag vi investerar i. Därför placeras fonden också i den mest ambitiösa kategorin enligt EU:s taxonomi. Det är faktiskt väldigt få fonder som klarat av det trots att hållbarhet har varit på tapeten länge, avslutar förvaltaren.  

Läs mer här

Om Fondita Sustainable Europe

Fondita Sustainable Europe är en aktivt förvaltad fond som investerar i bolag vars produkter och tjänster möjliggör en minskning av globala koldioxidutsläpp och som bidrar till att naturresurser använd på ett mer effektivt sätt. Fonden har belönats med såväl det nordiska miljöcertifikatet Svanen som det österrikiska miljöcertifikatet Ecolable. Dessutom har den fått högsta betyg – fem stjärnor – av Morningstar. 

 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Fondita och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Dagens industri som e-tidning redan kvällen innan

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?