For realisation of pledged property consisting of shares in Floki Holdings S.à.r.l.

Introduction and background

Stofnar ehf., below ”Stofnar”, is a company incorporated in Iceland under reg. no kt. 481211-0180. Stofnar holds 112 004 shares, corresponding to approximately 0,47 percent of votes and share capital in Floki Holdings S.à.r.l., below ”Floki”, a company incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Registry of Commerce and Companies under number B223899. Stofnar has pledged its shares in Floki, below the “Shares”, to Aztiq Partners AB, below “Aztiq”, a company incorporated in Sweden under org.nr 556774-1029, as a security for the due repayment of a loan.

Object to be realised

Aztiq, in its capacity of pledgee with a security interest in the Shares, on behalf of Stofnar, in its capacity of pledgor, hereby offers the Shares for sale in a public auction.

It should be noted that the Shares are subject to transfer restrictions resulting from Article 710-12 of the Luxembourg law dated 10 August 1915, as amended on commercial companies, which are incorporated in its Articles of Association. Further, a Shareholders’ Agreement has been entered into by the existing shareholders, which includes a Right of First Refusal in the event of a share transfer to others than the existing shareholders.

Floki conducts business consisting of holding shares, and ultimately, through its subsidiaries, holds shares in Alvogen Lux Holdings S.à r.l. and Alvotech Holdings S.A.

Further information regarding the legal and financial status of Floki and the Shares can be obtained provided that (i) the interested party is duly identified and the authority of any person(s) acting on behalf of it is duly evidenced, and (ii) a confidentiality undertaking is entered into prior to the release of the information, in both instances in a form satisfactory to Aztiq. The prerequisite regarding confidentiality undertaking does not apply to existing shareholders in Floki.

Requests concerning legal and financial information regarding the Shares and Floki as set forth above should be directed to advokat Jesper Tiberg, Westerberg & Partners Advokatbyrå AB, P.O. Box 3101, 103 62 Stockholm, Sweden, jesper.tiberg@westerberg.com.

Time and place for the auction

The auction will take place on Monday 23 August 2021, at 14:00 in the offices of the law firm Wesslau Söderqvist Advokatbyrå at Kungsgatan 36, 8 fl., Stockholm. Advokat Mattias Örnulf has been assigned to conduct the auction.

It should be noted that Aztiq, or subsidiaries or affiliates of Aztiq, as well as other existing shareholders in Floki, may participate in the auction. It should also be noted that the auction may be cancelled at short notice.

In order to participate at the auction, a participant must notify its attendance in writing, by mail or email, to jur.kand. Anna Asp, Wesslau Söderqvist Advokatbyrå, P.O. Box 7836, 103 98 Stockholm, anna.asp@wsa.se, not later than 19 August 2021. The notice must include information to evidence the identity of the participant, as well as the identity and authority of any person or persons who represent the participant. A participant is allowed to attend in person, or by a representative, and may be accompanied by up to two assistants.

Requests for information regarding the auction procedure as such should be directed to jur.kand. Anna Asp, Wesslau Söderqvist Advokatbyrå, P.O. Box 7836, 103 98 Stockholm, anna.asp@wsa.se.

Terms for payment and closing

The Shares are transferred with no warranties in existing condition as is at the time of the auction. All interested prospective buyers are encouraged to form their own opinion regarding Floki, the Shares and their respective value.

The Shares are transferred in one block. Bids for some but not all of the Shares will not be accepted.

Final bid will be approved solely subject to the identity and authority of the bidder and/or representative being evidenced in a manner satisfactory to Aztiq.

The buyer shall make payment of an amount corresponding to 25 percent of the purchase price in advance by transfer to Aztiq’s deposit account with Landsbankinn on the day of the auction. The remainder of the purchase price shall be paid upon closing, in exchange for delivery of the Shares.

Prospective buyers, who are not presently holding shares in Floki, are informed that the purchase is conditional upon (i) that existing shareholders do not exercise their Right of First Refusal to acquire the Shares in accordance with the Shareholders’ Agreement regarding Floki, and (ii) that the purchase is approved by a qualified majority (i.e. a majority of three quarters of the shares) at the shareholders’ meeting of Floki. In the event that the purchase is not approved, the existing shareholders are entitled to acquire the Shares within a three-month period, at a price corresponding to the fair market value as determined by the Board of Directors of Floki. Prospective buyers, who are not presently shareholders of Floki, are encouraged to review the relevant agreements and other documents and otherwise carry out necessary investigations and to seek professional aid to the extent necessary in order to form their own opinion regarding the conditions set forth in this paragraph and the risks and impact they may entail in the event of an acquisition of the Shares.

