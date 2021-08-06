1515

SynAct Pharma strengthens its organization with two key recruitments

SynAct Pharma AB (“SynAct”) today announced the appointments of Patrik Renblad as Vice President Finance and Lise Agersted as Director of Operational R&D. Mr. Renblad will be responsible for the finance function reporting to the CFO. Mrs. Agersted will report to the CSO. Both starts immediately.

Mr. Renblad joins SynAct after a decade in various financial roles at LEO Pharma A/S, where he was most recently Finance Director, R&D, leading the R&D Business Finance Organization and was a member of the LEO Pharma Finance and R&D Leadership teams. Prior to LEO Pharma, Mr. Renblad worked nine years at AstraZeneca R&D in Lund, Sweden.

Mrs. Agersted starts at SynAct after three years as an independent consultant for biotech and technology startups. Prior to this, Mrs. Agersted worked at Novo Nordisk for 8 years and held both scientific and project management roles, recently as Senior CMC Project Management.

“We are happy to welcome both Patrik and Lise to the SynAct team,” said SynAct’s CEO Jeppe Øvlesen. “Both are important additions as SynAct pushes forward on its bold strategy to become the leading company in leveraging the melanocortin system to resolve severe inflammation.”

Mr. Renblad received his Master of Science in Business Administration and Economics – International Business Program (German) from Lund University, Sweden, in 1996, while Mrs. Agersted received her Master of Pharmacy from Copenhagen University, Denmark, in 2007, and an MBA in innovation and technology management from École des Ponts business school, Paris, in 2020.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on August 6, 2021

For further information about SynAct Pharma AB, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen                                                                         Thomas Jonassen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB                                                      CSO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: +45 28 44 75 67                                                       Phone: +45 40 15 66 69
Mail: joo@synactpharma.com                                          Mail: tj@synactpharma.com


