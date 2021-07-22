Zaplox introduces mobile key compatibility for new cloud based Vostio Access Management from ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions with its leading expertise in security access innovation, and Zaplox AB (publ) (”Zaplox”), which offers hotels and casinos a contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for a safe and engaging guest experience, today announce the first Vostio Access Management installation using the 3rd party digital key application, Zaplox Mobile Key App. The groundbreaking integration can now be experienced at the beachfront hotel, Arena Del Mar Hotel between Seattle, and Portland on the US northwest coast.

The successful collaboration between ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Zaplox started in 2015 when the two companies joined forces to provide a custom-branded mobile key solution for hotels using VingCard BLE locks in Europe and North America. Over the years, the collaboration has strengthened to now include offering highly competitive solutions and services to more than 70 joint customers in North America and Europe. Zaplox mobile guest apps with mobile keys includes a ready-to-go integration with the Visionline access management system by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions since 2015, and now also includes instant compatibility with the company’s cloud-based solution, with Vostio Access Management.

At Arena Del Mar Hotel, Zaplox's mobile key app uses the integration with Vostio Access Management, an advanced system specifically developed for the hospitality industry, to generate a mobile key in the hotel's custom branded app. Unlike traditional access management platforms, Vostio Access Management does not require costly local servers, and instead makes it possible for hotel staff to efficiently, securely and remotely manage guest and staff access. As a cloud-based system, Vostio Access Management can also remain constantly up-to-date and protected against the latest security vulnerabilities.



With Zaplox's mobile key app, Arena Del Mar's guests have the possibility to open their hotel room and gain easy access to other hotel areas with a mobile key available directly in their mobile phone. In addition, regardless of location and time of day, the guest always has access to updated hotel information and current offers in the app.

"The introduction of our very own mobile key app is a great milestone that opens up new possibilities for both our guests and Arena Del Mar to handle keys in an easier, safer and smarter way than we have before. With the app we now also have an additional communication channel to utilize for promoting the hotel and its latest offers to our guests – before, during and after their stay", says Heather Hamilton, Owner, Arena Del Mar Hotel

“We are proud that Arena Del Mar selected Zaplox to offer their guests a contactless alternative. Zaplox's mobile key app in combination with Vostio Access Management means greater freedom for the guest and the hotel with secure access to a mobile key, hotel information and promotions 24/7, regardless of location. Our ability to provide hotels and casinos with a complete mobile guest journey for Vostio Access Management marks an important next step in Zaplox’s global collaboration with ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions", says Even Frydenberg, CEO of Zaplox

About Arena Del Mar Hotel

The beach hotel Arena Del Mar Hotel is located about the hotel is located almost halfway between Seattle, Washington (131 miles) and Portland, Oregon (165 miles) on the "Cranberry Coast" in the Pacific Northwest. The property, with 24 rustic and well-equipped rooms, serves as a retreat for surfers, fishermen and other adventure seekers alike. The Cranberry Coast is a winding shoreline that is self-proclaimed as the "Oyster Capital of the World" and is named for the iconic berry that once grew wild throughout the region. Instagram



About ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is dedicated to reimagining how people move through their world. Our expertise in customer journey mapping, innovation and service design leads to the invention of new security solutions that create value for our clients and exceptional experiences for end users. For the hospitality market, these solutions include integrated software systems, mobile access and location solutions designed to help our customers enhance the hotel guest experience, while improving operational efficiency. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, we offer support in more than 166 countries. For more information, please visit assaabloyglobalsolutions.com/hospitality and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



About Zaplox

Zaplox is a market innovator of the contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hospitality market. The company operates in Europe and North America and offers a turnkey platform for managing the guest’s hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests’ mobile phones. Zaplox Solutions allow hotels to add Zaplox functionality to their existing hotel app or to launch their own mobile app cost-effectively. In addition, Zaplox solutions save time and costs while providing hotels with a direct channel to communicate with the guests and generate additional revenue. Zaplox solutions have been in commercial use since 2011 and the company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. For more information visit: zaplox.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.



For more information:

Arena Del Mar Hotel

Heather Hamilton, Owner

heatherdanhamilton@yahoo.com

+360-515-6303









Zaplox

Even Frydenberg, CEO

even.frydenberg@zaplox.com

+32 468 07 88 02

ir@zaplox.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

210722_PM_Zaplox introduces mobile key compatibility for new cloud based Vostio Access Management from ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



