SynAct Pharma Appoints Anders Dyhr Toft, MD, Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SynAct Pharma AB (“SynAct”) today announced the appointment of Anders Dyhr Toft, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective August 1, 2021. He will head up clinical development and medical affairs in close collaboration with SynAct’s CSO Dr. Thomas Jonassen. Dr. Toft brings critical experience to the SynAct team as the company advances its lead selective melanocortin asset AP1189 through clinical development.

Dr. Toft joins SynAct following almost two decades at Novo Nordisk where he in senior leadership roles in both Medical Affairs, Operations and Commercial has played key roles in multiple blockbuster launches of medicines for people living with chronic disease. In his most recent role as Corporate Vice President heading up Commercial Innovation at Novo Nordisk, he spearheaded establishment of external partnerships to drive forward the company’s innovation.

“We are very pleased to welcome Anders to the SynAct team. His combined medical and commercial background as well as extensive global expertise from the pharma value chain will complement the existing management team and thereby strengthen the capabilities of SynAct upon entering the critical phase 2 read-out and partnering for further development,” said SynAct’s CEO Jeppe Øvlesen. “We are very happy with the newly announced clinical study data in COVID-19-induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Anders’s first important task will be to take part in discussions with regulatory authorities in main countries, including Brazil, about what is needed to potentially obtain Emergency Use Authorization for AP1189 in COVID-19 infected patients.”

“I am delighted to join SynAct at such an exciting time point in its growth trajectory,” said Dr. Toft. “I look forward to bring my experience to the team and help the company reach its ambitions in becoming the leading company in leveraging the melanocortin system to resolve severe inflammation “

Dr. Toft received his M.D. from the University of Copenhagen and his PhD in immunology and inflammation from Copenhagen University Hospital before receiving his MBA in 2014 from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on July 7, 2021

