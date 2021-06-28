1515

LeoVegas quarterly dividend

LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

At the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021, it was decided that the dividend of SEK 1.60 would be paid out four times with SEK 0.40 per share. The first payment was distributed on 19 May 2021. The second payment will be paid on July 12, 2021.

FOR FUTURE DISTRIBUTIONS, THE FOLLOWING APPLIES:

Dividend no. Last trading day with dividend entitlement Record date Distribution date Amount (SEK)
PAID DIVIDEND
1 11 May 2021 14 May 2021 19 May 2021 0.4
UPCOMING DIVIDEND
2 5 July 2021 7 July 2021 12 July 2021 0.4
3 5 October 2021 7 October 2021 12 October 2021 0.4
4 4 January 2022 7 January 2022 12 January 2022 0.4

The total number of shares in LeoVegas is 101,652,970 and the number of outstanding shares adjusted for share buy backs is 99,015,777.

FoR further INFORMATION, please contact:
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

about Leovegas mobile gaming group:
LeoVegas vision and position is ”King of Casino”. The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group
