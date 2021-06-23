Skogluft has hired a new CEO with expertise in expanding innovative companies globally.

"We are on a mission to bring a natural living environment back to the home and workplace. Reconnecting with nature is vital to our health and happiness, especially in bigger cities", says Morten Kvam.

Skogluft develops living walls, combining air-purifying plants, integrated daylight lightning and a digital gardener to make it easy for everyone to succeed even without a "green thumb".

The concept, to be launched in October this year in Scandinavia and the Netherlands, is based on 20 years of experience and groundbreaking research at NASA and the Norwegian University of Life Sciences NMBU. Increased well-being, reduced stress and a healthier indoor environment are just some of the proven health benefits of bringing nature into our homes and workplaces.

The newly appointed CEO has 25 years of management experience and has been central in listing three companies on Nasdaq Nordic and Oslo Stock Exchange for the past couple of years. Kvam's expertise with international capitalisation processes will help implement Skogluft's strategy globally.

"We have a excellent starting point with a science-based concept and a beautiful design product. Our book "Skogluft ("Forest Air"), sold to over 100 countries, has sparked international interest in our product. Now we will make the Skogluft wall available globally", explains Morten Kvam.

Founder Jørn Viumdal is delighted to have Kvam on board. "Morten's experience with developing start-ups, internationalisation and capitalisation will be of great benefit to Skogluft's continued success," concludes Viumdal enthusiastically.

Contact details for more information:

Founder Jørn Viumdal, tel: 908 26 307/email: jv@skogluft.com

CEO Morten Kvam, tel. 930 28 970/email mk@skogluft.com

www.skogluft.com

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



