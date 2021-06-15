Handy Networks upgrades to 100G with Smartoptics’ open line system

Oslo, Norway – June 15, 2021 – Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, announced today that US-based Handy Networks has chosen Smartoptics’ open line networking solutions to upgrade its data center network. The new solution is based on the Smartoptics DCP-M open line system for easy and scalable deployment with 100G connectivity.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Handy Networks provides customers from over 40 countries with infrastructure as a service, including a variety of colocation, hosting and managed security services. With Handy’s customers increasingly looking to leverage hybrid cloud strategies, greater network bandwidth, reliability and flexibility have become increasingly essential. To meet these needs and future-proof its network, Handy Networks decided to deploy the Smartoptics DCP-M40 open line system.

“Our previous solution was costing us precious time and money to maintain, such as having to manually piecemeal together erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) at certain locations. The Smartoptics open line system is great value for us because it is very easy to set up and maintain while simplifying future capacity upgrades. This promise of hundreds of gigs of capacity down the road is already helping us on the sales side. We feel confident that the solution will deliver the flexibility and affordability our customers need to fully leverage their hybrid cloud strategies today and tomorrow,” says Jay Sudowski, Co-Founder & CEO of Handy Networks.

The new solution, based on Smartoptics’ open and flexible solutions for 100G networking, is also designed to meet future 400G demands. With excellent interoperability, open networking standards and ease of use, this will enable and simplify future capacity upgrades for Handy Networks far into the future.

“The DCP-M open line system product family is engineered for powerful automation and zero touch provisioning with a proven upgrade path to 400G. The high capacity and scalability of our open line system is a perfect match for Handy Networks’ demanding clients, as is its ease of use and TCO for Handy’s focused team,” says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO of Smartoptics.

For more information please contact:

Magnus Grenfeldt

CEO

Smartoptics

Telephone: +47 214 174 00

Email: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com











Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Handy Networks press release 210615





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



