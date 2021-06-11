Powered by IRIS, metro and rail operators take the lead in AI-based protection and safety.

At the vanguard of rail infrastructure safety, metro and rail operators globally are adopting AI-based analytics. In the Nordics, IRIS Rail is already being implemented in the Stockholm metro system. In addition, metro and rail operators in several countries internationally including France, Italy, Spain and Chile are also looking into implementing IRIS Rail.

People and objects on the tracks cause serious accidents, driver trauma and unnecessary stops for metro and rail traffic. To increase personal safety and security, IRIS Rail has been deep-learning trained with the objective of creating the highest possible precision and reliability:

Camera-agnostic analytics compatible with any infrastructure constantly analyzing the video streams.

Fully automated AI functionality without any need for train detecting sensors, detecting humans trespassing/falling on to the tracks.

Protecting in station and platform environment, detecting unattended objects and deviant behavior such as loitering and violence

Can operate fully offline to meet any data security demands

For further information:

Victor Hagelbäck, Irisity Chief Product Officer

Phone: +46 709 56 44 01

E-mail: victor.hagelback@irisity.com

Jonas Andren, Irisity International Sales

Phone: +46 735 20 73 94

E-mail: jonas.andren@irisity.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Irisity IRIS RailSL ver 1.0 210610 EN





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



