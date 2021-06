Elicera Therapeutics has been approved for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Gothenburg, Sweden, June 10, 2021 - Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical stage cell and gene therapy company that develops immunooncological treatments focusing on CAR T-cells and oncolytic viruses, announced today that it has received approval for admission to trading its share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The first day for trading is Friday, June 11, 2021.

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION IS SUBJECT IN WHOLE OR IN PART TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB. SEE ALSO THE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" SECTION BELOW.

Trading in Elicera's securities

Elicera's share will be traded under the short name "ELIC" with ISIN-code SE0015382080 from Friday June 11, 2021.

Elicera's warrants TO1, which are included free of charge in the units that were issued, will be admitted to trading with the short name “ELIC TO1” and ISIN-code SE0015988233, after registration of the issue. A special press release will be issued before the first day of trading, which is planned for June 30, 2021.

Due to the listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Elicera has produced an additional document to be read together with the EU Growth Prospectus, which was prepared in connection with the recently completed public offering. These are available on Elicera's website, www.elicera.se.

Certified Adviser

G&W Fondkommission has been appointed the Company's Certified Adviser for the upcoming listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (subject to approved application). E-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, tel: +468-503 000 50.

Jamal El-Mosleh, CEO, Elicera Therapeutics AB

Phone: +46 (0) 703 31 90 51

jamal.elmosleh@elicera.com



