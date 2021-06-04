1515

OMXSPI

-0,00%

S&P 500

-0,36%

FTSE 100

-0,26%

DAX 30

-0,05%

NIKKEI

-0,40%

USD

+0,16%

EURO

+0,06%

GULD

+0,02%

Brighter´'s Subsidiary Camanio Launches Innovative Pilot Project with Tomelilla Municipality

Brighter AB (publ)

Brighter (Publ) Announces today that its subsidiary Camanio is launching a pilot project for digitization of elderly care in Tomelilla municipality.

Based on the unique needs, the project in Tomelilla municipality will evaluate the user experience when working in a digital care platform. The project is intended to contribute with increased knowledge and insight into working methods and the use of digital platforms in elderly care.

“Our digital platform Camanio SmartCare opens up for a digital way of working that brings together administration and alarm management in one and the same portal. We are very happy to be able to increase our insights about the role of technology in the business and the work of the personnel. It gives us the opportunity to further develop our range of services in close collaboration with a municipality and we have big visions of how we aim to improve elderly care for both seniors, staff and the municipality,” says Catharina Borgenstierna, CEO Camanio.

The project, which will run for about three months in 2021, includes care staff in a special accommodation for the elderly. The project evaluates user experience, administration and decision support in a web-based portal and app for mobile devices. Through the project, Camanio provides security-creating technology, e.g. in the form of security alarms and sensors for digital supervision, as well as opportunities for business development around digitization and training for personnel in the facilities.

After a completed project with positive results, the company sees several exciting collaboration opportunities with Tomelilla municipality, also in other collaboration areas. As the company has intensified its work with procurements and call-offs within the framework agreement with ADDA (formerly SKR), they are also looking forward to possible openings in Sweden where the company together with the municipalities can work together with the development of innovative care technology.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

IR@brighter.se

Certified Adviser

Brighter’s Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 – 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se, www.eminova.se.

About Brighter AB (publ)

Brighter is a health-tech company from Sweden with a vision of a world where managing chronic diseases is no longer a struggle. We believe a data-centric approach is key to provide smarter care for chronic conditions. Our daily-care solutions are designed with a vision to facilitate the flow of real-life treatment data between chronic-disease patients, their loved ones and their care providers – aiming to improve quality of life, easing the burden on healthcare systems, and opening new opportunities for data-driven research. Brighter is certified under ISO 13485. In 2019 the company won the Swecare Rising Stars Award. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market/BRIG. https://brighter.se/

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Brighter Pilot Project Camanio ENG

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Brighter AB (publ)
Innehåll från SavelendAnnons

SaveLend börsnoteras: Så ökar du chansen att få en aktiepost – rekordtillväxt under 2021

När P2P-aktören SaveLend nu börsintroduceras, kommer de som investerat på sparplattformen att ges prioritet när aktieposterna fördelas.

– Vill man öka sina chanser till tilldelning ska man se till att ha ett konto på SaveLend, säger Ludwig Pettersson, företagets VD.

Samtidigt visar årets första kvartalsrapport en omsättningstillväxt på 57 procent jämfört med Q1 förra året.

SaveLend, som erbjuder en investerings- och sparplattform för krediter, är i färd med att börsnoteras. Teckningstiden pågår just nu och avslutas 28 maj.

Totalt kommer runt 1.6 miljoner aktier att släppa till ett pris av 7:50 kronor styck.

SaveLend har valt att ge prioritet till de som redan investerat på plattformen, men även nya investerare har möjlighet att skapa ett konto för att ta del av erbjudandet och få förtur när aktieposterna fördelas. Läs mer på SaveLends hemsida. 

– Har man ett konto hos oss så är chansen större att man får en aktiepost. Vi vill ge våra investerare fler möjligheter att investera, säger Ludwig Pettersson.

Aktieposterna kommer att fördelas efter insatt kapital. Har man investerat 10,000, 20,000, eller 30,000 kronor så kan man få möjlighet att köpa aktier för motsvarande 5,300, 10,600, eller 16,000 kronor. Förhoppningen är att minst 1000 av investerarna ska köpa aktier. 

SaveLend har presterat mycket väl

Arbetet med att börsintroducera SaveLend kommer efter mycket starka tillväxtsiffror.

– Vi är på en stark tillväxtmarknad i Sverige, i Europa och globalt. Vår kvartalsrapport för Q1 var väldigt stark. Alla våra framåtblickande nyckeltal för plattformen och antalet fakturatransaktioner är ”All Time High”. Tangenterna pekar i rätt riktning, säger Ludwig Pettersson.

Även på kundsidan är tillväxten stor.

– Vi hade en rekordmånad i februari i år och den rekordmånaden dubblade vi i mars. Vi har aldrig någonsin välkomnat så många nya kunder som nu, säger han.

Framgången förklarar han delvis med företagets historia.

– Nu har vi sju års historik som gör oss trovärdiga i det vi säger. Allt vi har lovat har vi hållit. Det har marknaden noterat vilket stärkt vår position ytterligare, säger han.

SaveLend kopplar ihop investerare med låntagare

SaveLend har som affärsidé att koppla samman investerare med låntagare utan att de traditionella bankerna kopplas in och har sedan lanseringen 2014 förmedlat över 1 miljard kronor i lån. Trots den pågående coranapandemin har avkastningen hållit sig stabil och över plattformens målränta om 7-9 procent, med en avkastning från april 2020 till mars 2021 om 10,80 procent.

Med börsnoteringen, som sker på Nasdaq First North, kommer större krav på företaget, något som Ludwig Pettersson välkomnar.

– Vi gillar den ökande transparensen som det innebär att vara noterad. Vi vill ge våra investerare en större inblick i vår verksamhet, säger han.

Ludwig Pettersson påpekar att SaveLend sedan två år tillbaka i praktiken arbetat som om det vore börsnoterat, med en extern styrelse och hög nivå på Corporate Governance.

– För oss internt blir det ingen stor skillnad, avslutar han.

Läs mer om SaveLend på www.savelend.se och om prospektet på www.savelendgroup.se 

Historisk avkastning är ingen garanti för framtida avkastning. De pengar som placeras i krediter kan både öka och minska i värde och det är inte säkert att du får tillbaka hela det insatta kapitalet.

Mer från Savelend

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Savelend och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?