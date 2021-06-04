Brighter´'s Subsidiary Camanio Launches Innovative Pilot Project with Tomelilla Municipality

Brighter (Publ) Announces today that its subsidiary Camanio is launching a pilot project for digitization of elderly care in Tomelilla municipality.

Based on the unique needs, the project in Tomelilla municipality will evaluate the user experience when working in a digital care platform. The project is intended to contribute with increased knowledge and insight into working methods and the use of digital platforms in elderly care.

“Our digital platform Camanio SmartCare opens up for a digital way of working that brings together administration and alarm management in one and the same portal. We are very happy to be able to increase our insights about the role of technology in the business and the work of the personnel. It gives us the opportunity to further develop our range of services in close collaboration with a municipality and we have big visions of how we aim to improve elderly care for both seniors, staff and the municipality,” says Catharina Borgenstierna, CEO Camanio.

The project, which will run for about three months in 2021, includes care staff in a special accommodation for the elderly. The project evaluates user experience, administration and decision support in a web-based portal and app for mobile devices. Through the project, Camanio provides security-creating technology, e.g. in the form of security alarms and sensors for digital supervision, as well as opportunities for business development around digitization and training for personnel in the facilities.

After a completed project with positive results, the company sees several exciting collaboration opportunities with Tomelilla municipality, also in other collaboration areas. As the company has intensified its work with procurements and call-offs within the framework agreement with ADDA (formerly SKR), they are also looking forward to possible openings in Sweden where the company together with the municipalities can work together with the development of innovative care technology.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

IR@brighter.se

Certified Adviser

Brighter’s Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 – 684 211 10, adviser@eminova.se, www.eminova.se.

About Brighter AB (publ)

Brighter is a health-tech company from Sweden with a vision of a world where managing chronic diseases is no longer a struggle. We believe a data-centric approach is key to provide smarter care for chronic conditions. Our daily-care solutions are designed with a vision to facilitate the flow of real-life treatment data between chronic-disease patients, their loved ones and their care providers – aiming to improve quality of life, easing the burden on healthcare systems, and opening new opportunities for data-driven research. Brighter is certified under ISO 13485. In 2019 the company won the Swecare Rising Stars Award. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market/BRIG. https://brighter.se/

