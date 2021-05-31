Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP) – Smartoptics to host webcast presentation in connection with its listing on Euronext Growth

Time: Thursday 3 June 2021 at 13:00 CET
Presenters: CEO Magnus Grenfeldt and CFO Mikael Haag
Questions can be submitted before and during the presentation on: info@xtrainvestor.com
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com
About Smartoptics:
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. The Company’s customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Smartoptics has an open networking approach in everything it does which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. The solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications.
For more information, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Smartoptics webcast listing
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se