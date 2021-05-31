Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP) – Smartoptics to host webcast presentation in connection with its listing on Euronext Growth

Oslo, 31 May 2021 - Smartoptics Group AS has the pleasure of inviting investors, analysts and media to a live webcast presentation of the company, on its planned first day of trading on Euronext Growth (Oslo).

Time: Thursday 3 June 2021 at 13:00 CET

Presenters: CEO Magnus Grenfeldt and CFO Mikael Haag

URL: https://bit.ly/3uBaCrm

Questions can be submitted before and during the presentation on: info@xtrainvestor.com

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Grenfeldt

CEO Smartoptics

+46 73-366 88 77

E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com

About Smartoptics:

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the new era of open networking. The Company’s customer base includes thousands of enterprises, governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom operators. Smartoptics has an open networking approach in everything it does which allows our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize costs. The solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that increasingly rely on data center services and specifications.

For more information, please visit https://www.smartoptics.com

