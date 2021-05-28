Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting of Knowit Aktiebolag (publ)

The General Meeting mainly resolved on the following. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the full notice to attend the General Meeting and the full proposals that are available on the company’s webpage, www.knowit.eu.

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director’s proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors, during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on a share issue in kind of a maximum of 5,760,883 shares for consideration in the form of all shares in Cybercom.

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director’s proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on a share issue with payment in cash, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for the Company’s shareholders, whereby Knowit may receive issue proceeds up to an amount of SEK 500 million.

Due to Covid-19, the General Meeting was conducted by advance postal vote, without physical attendance.

Minutes from the General Meeting will be published on the company's website, www.knowit.eu, within two weeks.





This press release was made public, through the agency of the persons below, at 11:00 AM CEST on May 28, 2021.

Marie Björklund, CFO, +46 70 1449802 or marie.bjorklund@knowit.se

Per Wallentin, CEO Knowit, +46 73 746860 or per.wallentin@knowit.se

Christina Johansson, CCO Knowit AB, +46 70 5421734 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

