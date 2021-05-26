1515

New Ponsse loaders for efficient load handling

Ponsse launches a new loader product family for the most popular forwarder models. The new K101 and K111 loaders are the latest additions to the product family, also represented by the previously launched K121 loader. The new loaders have been developed in cooperation with customers for efficient load handling, also in demanding conditions.

Ponsse Oyj

The new loaders have a structure designed and developed by Ponsse, with special focus placed on reliability and productivity. The strong and precise PONSSE K101 and K111 loaders are available for PONSSE Buffalo, Buffalo King and Bison Active Frame forwarders.

“Loaders account for a significant part of forwarders’ operating hours, and loads are large in this size category. For these reasons, the efficiency of the loader has a significant impact on the productivity of the forwarder. The whole new geometry and high power of the new PONSSE K101 and K111 loaders enable accurate controls and precise operations. A user-friendly loader is a particularly important factor considering the smooth flow of work and the operator’s wellbeing. The new loaders feature powerful hydraulics and a proven structure, with which even the farthest stems can be loaded safely and precisely. The new loaders also include new working lights”, says Juha Haverinen, forwarder product manager at Ponsse.

The PONSSE Active Crane loader control system is available for the new loaders. It allows the operator to control grapple movements instead of individual functions. As a result, the operator can efficiently focus on loader operations.

The simple but strong structure of the K101 and K111 loaders guarantees precise, user-friendly and efficient operations in the most popular forwarder size category.

Ponsse’s new K101 and K111 loaders:

  • New structure in this size category – based on PONSSE K121, one of the largest loaders on the market
  • Even stronger and more user-friendly than before
  • A maintenance-friendly and strong structure
  • New working lights
  • PONSSE Active Crane loader control system available

Technical specifications:

  • Lifting torque: 140 kNm/160 kNm (K101/K111)
  • Swing torque: 40 kNm
  • Reach: 8 m/10 m (S/M models)
  • Tilting base tilt angle: -12°…+24°

Further information:

Juha Haverinen,  Ponsse Plc, Product Manager, forwarders
tel. +358 40 839 8529, juha.haverinen@ponsse.com

Innehåll från AccountorAnnons

Därför kan företag tjäna på att outsourca sin ekonomi- och löneavdelning

Funktioner för ekonomi och löner är något alla företag behöver ha på plats men det lönar sig inte alltid att axla en egen avdelning. I många fall kan företag istället tjäna på att outsourca avdelningen och frigöra tid som istället kan läggas på affären. Samtidigt säkrar man tillgången till den senaste kompetensen och tekniken. 

I en tid när många företag kämpar för att behålla sina kunder, och hitta nya, har det blivit viktigare än någonsin att lägga tid på sin affär och kapa tidsödande processer. Interna funktioner driver kostnader för både system och personal och att lägga ut sin ekonomi- och lönavdelning kan vara ett strategiskt bra val för företag som vill kunna lägga mer tid på sin kärnverksamhet.

Accountor är en av norra Europas största fullservicebyråer inom ekonomi, lön och HR och hjälper företag att dra nytta av den senaste tekniken inom området så att de kan ligga steget före sina konkurrenter. Detta gör bolaget genom att effektivisera och automatisera kundernas flöden och arbetssätt.

– Vi är en modern, digital byrå som investerar mycket tid i att underlätta för våra kunder genom teknik som robotar och AI-lösningar som skapar en hög och tillförlitlig kvalitet. Det gör att kunderna istället kan bygga sina relationer och bättre förstå sin affär, säger Magnus Högvall, vd på Accountor.  

Helhetserbjudande 

Som en one-stop-shop inom ekonomi och lön kan Accountor bland annat sköta företags löneadministration, redovisning och elektronisk fakturahantering, men också erbjuda kvalificerad löpande rådgivning och rekrytering av personal. Att nyttja detta är en bra strategi om man vill minimera kostnader och risker, menar Magnus Högvall. 

– Genom att outsourca funktioner får ledningen och företaget mer tid att fokusera på sin verksamhet, tillgång till mer modern teknik utan att behöva göra stora investeringar eller genomföra tunga migrationsprojekt. Man får tillgång till kompetens, så inga dyra och kostnadskrävande rekryteringar behövs med allt vad överlämning och inkörning innebär. Jag skulle vilja säga att outsourcing är ett bra sätt att undvika framtida stora kostnader och risker samtidigt som det ger större möjlighet för ledningen att fokusera på att utveckla företaget och affären.

Personliga relationer i fokus

Utöver att hjälpa företag att kunna fokusera på sina kunder lägger Accountor stort värde i att bygga och bevara sina egna relationer med kunderna. Trots att de använder automatisering och AI så är konsulterna en tung del av deras erbjudande, förklarar Magnus Högvall.

– Det är i slutändan människor som upptäcker många saker och kan vara proaktiva och inga robotar kan ersätta dem. Modern teknik höjer kvaliteten och skapar en trygghet som ger en grund där relationen mellan kund och konsult kan byggas. Robotisering gör också att kostnaderna blir mycket mer förutsägbara i leveransen vilket också bidrar till ett ökat förtroende. 

– När Covid-19 började sprida sig i Sverige och vi började få daglig information om bidrag och krispaket märkte vi hur ovärderliga våra medarbetare var i stöttandet av våra kunder. De kunde förklara hur åtgärderna fungerar och användas för deras företag vilket verkligen uppskattades, avslutar han.

