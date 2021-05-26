Internet Vikings joins iGEN



iGEN is a not-for-profit organisation set up to represent iGaming based in Malta, operating in international markets. In a highly beneficial collaboration, iGEN already has a number of key initiatives underway in the local market, whilst Internet Vikings brings to the network its considerable expertise as a premium provider of hosting and the biggest domain registrar within the iGaming industry plus an already established presence in Malta.

Some existing iGEN initiatives include:

Lobbying local government and financial institutions on key matters, as well as being the go-to industry trade association representing the iGaming industry in Malta.

Hosting responsible gaming initiatives

Contributing to common projects, for example setting up an iGaming bank as an investment.

“We are delighted to be joining iGEN” says Peter Ekmark CEO of Internet Vikings “We have long recognized Malta’s unique position as the iGaming capital of Europe, and through our investments here have strived to contribute to the advancement of the online gaming sector. Likewise, we applaud the significant value iGen has added to this field since its inception. By increasing our collaboration with other key industry stakeholders through this new cooperation, I am certain it will be greatly beneficial for all the parties involved and that together we can do much more for our industry.”

Internet Vikings exhibits a prominent role of responsibility, and together both parties can look forward to further developing opportunities in regulated markets and channelling consumers whilst still providing a high level of consumer protection. It’s a demanding time for the iGaming sector, but reputable providers like Internet Vikings recognise the benefits of teaming up with partners like iGEN, in a targeted approach to such challenges.

iGEN Chairman Enrico Bradamante states: “I am delighted to welcome Internet Vikings, the leader in hosting services, domain portfolio management and marketing solutions, to iGEN. Our iGaming industry association is growing from strength to strength, and Internet Vikings is an important extension to the value chain represented by the association, and this will ensure an even broader perspective and more complete discussions with internal and external stakeholders“.

Internet Vikings continues to strengthen its position in Malta. Whilst the company has had its physical office for over a year now, April 2021 saw the launch of its virtualization platform. This expansion, together with recently achieved ISO 27001 certification, makes Vikings a market leader in offering local hosting services as required by MGA licensees to Malta registered iGaming operators.

For press inquiries, please contact

Peter Ekmark

peter.ekmark@internetvikings.com

+35699072599







Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



