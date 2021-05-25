1515

Nanoform and Celanese Explore Ways to Enhance Drug Delivery

Nanoform

Press release

Nanoform Finland Plc

May 25, 2021

04:00 p.m. Finnish time / 03:00 p.m. Swedish time

Nanoform and Celanese Explore Ways to Enhance Drug Delivery

Helsinki, Finland – Nanoform Finland Plc, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, and Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials company, today announced plans to explore the synergies between their respective technologies in the field of nanoparticle-enabled drug delivery.

The goal is to assess the utility of combining Nanoform’s nanoparticle platform technologies with Celanese’s VitalDose® EVA copolymer delivery technology for drug-eluting implants. The aims are to enable the development of next-generation drug delivery devices that support increased drug load and possess enhanced sustained release properties. Nanoform and Celanese intend to work on formulation development, leveraging each organization’s unique formulation expertise.

“We are delighted to announce the relationship with Celanese. One of Nanoform’s fundamental goals is to enable next-generation drug therapies using our nanoparticles. Given the inherent difficulty in loading a sufficient amount of drug into many medical devices, we see a tremendous opportunity in using our nanoparticles to overcome this fundamental challenge. The potential to leverage the combination of these two technologies to bring new therapies to patients is something we are very excited about,” said Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform.

“Celanese has a strong history of successfully developing drug-eluting implants for women’s health, ophthalmology, and central nervous system disorders using our VitalDose® EVA copolymer delivery technology with proteins, peptides and small molecules. Exploring Nanoform’s nanoparticle technologies opens up new possibilities for enhancing formulation performance with existing products and for enabling the products of the future. We are pleased to work with Nanoform and hope that these efforts yield innovations we can bring to patients,” said Laura Brand, Celanese Vice President, Medical & Pharmaceuticals.

For further information, please contact respectively:

  Nanoform                                                             Celanese

Christian Jones

Chief Commercial Officer

christian.jones@nanoform.com

+44 7804 474771

Travis Jacobsen

Director, Global Corporate Communications

william.jacobsen@celanese.com

+1 972 443 3750

For investor relations queries, please contact respectively:

  Nanoform                                                             Celanese

Henri von Haartman

Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

Brandon Ayache

Senior Director, Investor Relations

brandon.ayache@celanese.com

+1 972 443 8509

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform’s platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules’ performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform’s capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform’s shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 5621 806. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

Forward-Looking Statements (Nanoform)

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform’s business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform’s prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform’s initial public offering (the “Prospectus”) under “Risk Factors” and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Release

Nanoform
