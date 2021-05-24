Elicera Therapeutics’ first day to subscribe ahead of the listing at Nasdaq First North Growth Market

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION IS SUBJECT IN WHOLE OR IN PART TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB. SEE ALSO THE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" SECTION BELOW.

Gothenburg, Sweden May 24, 2021 - Elicera Therapeutics, a clinical stage cell and gene therapy company that develops immunooncological treatments focusing on CAR T cells and oncolytic viruses, announces that the subscription period for the company's new share issue prior to the planned listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market begins today and runs until June 8. The new share issue consists of a directed issue of a maximum of 6,500,000 Units, each consisting of one (1) new share and one (1) new free warrant of series TO 1. Upon full subscription in the Offer, Elicera will receive SEK 52.0 million before issue costs, and upon full exercise of the warrants included in the Offer, the Company will in November 2022 receive an additional SEK 37.7 million before issue costs.

"Elicera is now entering a new development phase for both our next generation CAR-T and oncolytic virus candidates with an increased focus on clinical studies. The impending capital raise and the planned market listing of the shares give us the opportunity to effectively advance our drug candidates towards patient studies and better opportunities to expose our business to healthcare, capital markets and industry", comments Elicera's CEO, Jamal El-Mosleh

Company highlights

Approaching clinic with 4 th generation CAR-T therapies for enhanced treatment of solid and non-solid tumors. First movers in new space with majority of companies still working on 2 nd generation.

Deploying a fully developed technology platform called iTANK that generates CAR T-cells with a second mode of action to inhibit tumor growth and prolong survival compared to conventional CAR-T cells

that generates CAR T-cells with a second mode of action to inhibit tumor growth and prolong survival compared to conventional CAR-T cells N ext generation Oncolytic Virus candidates under development combining three modes-of-action for multiple cancer indications.

Strong intellectual property through patents granted, licenced, or pending for all key assets, including drug candidates and iTANK platform

through patents granted, licenced, or pending for all key assets, including drug candidates and iTANK platform Strong management team and Board with in-depth experience in the immunotherapy field and of managing fast-growing companies and building asset value through collaborations and licensing deals.



Reason for the Offering

The Board of Directors has decided to implement this Offering to ensure continued successful development in accordance with the Company's business plan and strategy. The purpose of the Offering is primarily to finance the development of the four pharmaceutical projects for preclinical and clinical studies, of which ELC-100 is most advanced.

If the Offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive approximately SEK 46.7 million less issue costs of approximately SEK 5.3 million. If the offering is heavily oversubscribed, the Board of Directors has the option to issue an additional 1,250,000 Units corresponding to SEK 10 million through a directed issue.

Elicera intends to use the net proceeds for the following purposes listed in order of priority:

Further development of the ELC-100 and ELC-201

Further development of ELC-301 and ELC-401

General development work

Bolster working capital and administration

Subscription of the share

Subscription will be possible through Nordnet and Avanza, as well as the banks/managers that enable their customers to subscribe in the issue. Subscription ends June 8. It should be noted that different banks may have an earlier day and time for the last day to register for participation in the issue.

Prospectus and more information

Complete terms and conditions for the Offer and information about Elicera can be found in the prospectus that has been published and is available on Elicera's website https://www.elicera.com/nav/disclaimer-ipo-2021

For further information please contact:

Jamal El-Mosleh, CEO, Elicera Therapeutics AB

Phone: +46 (0) 703 31 90 51

jamal.elmosleh@elicera.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Elicera subscription starts today





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



