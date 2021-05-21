Loyal Solutions A/S issue of units oversubscribed

The subscription period in Loyal Solutions A/S ("Loyal Solutions" or the “Company”) IPO of units (shares and consideration free warrants) ended on 18 May 2021. The initial part of the IPO of units was subscribed to a total of approx. SEK 71 million, corresponding to a subscription ratio of approx. 178 percent. Loyal Solutions will thereby be provided approx. SEK 40 million (before deduction of transaction related costs). Through the IPO of units, Loyal Solutions receives approx. 1,400 new shareholders. Settlement notes are scheduled to be sent out today, 21 May 2021. The first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (“First North”) is expected to be 3 June 2021.

Loyal Solutions’ CEO Peter Kisbye comments “

“We are all very grateful for the great interest that has been shown in our IPO, in our company and in supporting our plans for the future. I would like to thank the incredible Loyal Solutions team for all the hard work over the years and the commitment and efforts you have all put in, enabling our company to reach this important milestone in our journey. A big “Thank You” goes to our “old” shareholders for your commitment, support, and most of all your patience, a rare commodity these days. Also a big “Thank You” to our partners and clients across the world, we are proud to work with you.

We will now take time to celebrate this accomplishment and then we will get to work on taking Loyal Solution to the next level.

We are now well-positioned for future organic growth and look forward to executing our expansion plan and create long term value for our employees our clients and our new and existing shareholders”.

Subscription and allocation

The initial part of the IPO of units was subscribed to approx. SEK 71 million, including subscription commitments, corresponding to a subscription ratio of approx. 178 percent. Loyal Solutions will thereby be provided a total of approx. SEK 40 million before deduction of transaction related costs, which are estimated to amount to approx. SEK 3.9 million. The allocation of units has been decided by the Board of Directors in accordance with the principles stated in the terms in the prospectus. Settlement notes are expected to be sent out today, 21 May 2021. Subscribers who are not allocated any units will not receive a settlement note.

Number of shares and share capital

When the initial part of Loyal Solutions’ IPO of units has been registered with the Danish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares will amount to 9,499,998 and the share capital will amount to DKK 9,499,998.00. The total number of outstanding warrants of series TO 1 in the Company will amount to 1,333,332.

Listing on First North

Loyal Solutions’ shares and warrants are planned to be listed on First North. The first day of trading in the shares and warrants is projected to be on 3 June 2021. The share will be traded under the ticker name “LOYAL”, with ISIN code DK0061535507 and the warrant will be traded under the ticker name “LOYAL TO 1”, with ISIN code DK0061549219.

Warrants of series TO 1

The exercise period for the warrants of series TO 1 that were issued in connection with the IPO of units will run from 4 May 2022 until and including 25 May 2022. For each warrant, the warrant holder has the right to subscribe for one (1) new share at a price of SEK 24.00 per new share. If all warrants of series TO 1 are exercised, the Company will be provided an additional approx. SEK 32 million before deduction of transaction related costs.

Advisors and issuing agent

Sedermera Fondkommission is the financial advisor and Markets & Corporate Law Nordic AB is the legal advisor to Loyal Solutions in connection with the issue of units and planned listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nordic Issuing is the assigned issuing agent.

Selling Agent

Nordnet Bank AB has acted as selling agent in the issue of units.

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, with address Fähusgatan 5, 603 72 Norrköping, telephone number +46 (0) 11 32 30 732 and e-mail address ca@skmg.se, is the Company’s Certified Adviser.

For further information on the issue of units, please contact

Sedermera Fondkommission

For further information on Loyal Solutions please contact

Peter Kisbye, CEO

+45 21 28 69 60

pki@loyalsolutions.eu







