BNP PARIBAS ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENT IN ITS NORDIC DIVISION TO FURTHER SUPPORT ITS GROWTH AMBITIONS

BNP Paribas strengthens its position as a leading Global European bank in the Nordic region with appointing Nalini Bonnier as Head for Nordic Family Offices and Entrepreneurs

BNP Paribas Nordic Region

As part of BNP Paribas' ambition to be the leading banking partner in EMEA, the Nordic region has been identified as a strategic priority where the Group aims to grow its Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB), which includes Global Markets (GM) business and further drive the expansion in the region.

Nalini Bonnier is appointed as Head for Nordic Family Offices and Entrepreneurs in CIB, working closely with our Wealth Management division. Nalini joins after almost 7 years at Deutsche Bank WM, where she focused on family offices and entrepreneurs. She has experience as CIO at Catella Förmögenhetsförvaltning. Nalini also has a background as a hedgefund manager/partner at Manticore Capital AB (Brummer & Partners Group) and Wiborg Kapitalförvaltning, as well as working as a fund manager at the Third National Pensions Fund and SEB Investment Management. She will be based in Stockholm.

“We are the largest global bank across the Nordic countries and have a long-term commitment to the region. We are investing heavily in the region, both in terms of capital and employees. The key appointment of Nalini Bonnier will further strengthen our local platform as the leading Global European bank for our Nordic clients,” said Eirik Winter, CEO for BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region.

Nordic Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 |  frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

BNP Paribas Nordic Region

